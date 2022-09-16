Broncos tennis team continues to dominate

By ARIES RAMOSThe Belton Journal

The Lake Belton tennis team continued its winning ways this past week with a pair of victories. The Broncos and Lady Broncos now stand at 9-0 on the season and are winning in dominating fashion.

The first match was against Lampasas, and the Broncos won 19-0. With some players out, the junior varsity had some players step up, and Lake Belton head coach Niki Morgan was very proud of her team.

“We had some great close matches but were able to come out on top,” she said. “Our mixed

doubles team of Grace Stoddard and Dhruv Bhat played a tiebreaker to determine the

match.

“They were down 5-1 in the tie break and came back to win 7-5. We had four boys

missing on Friday, so some junior varsity boys played up. They did a great job.”

The next match was against Killeen Shoemaker, where the Broncos came out and dominated again, winning 19-0.

And this time, it was the ladies of the team stepping up to help Lake Belton win.

“The girls had some closer matches,” Morgan said. “Rachel Kim really had a great match and was very aggressive.”

For the Lady Broncos, offseason work is now yielding fruit, according to Morgan.

“It shows the players’ commitment to tennis and work ethic,” she said. “I’m very proud of them.”

Morgan feels the district schedule is starting off on the right foot, but she knows the team still has work to do.

“District is going great,” Morgan said, “and yes, we are excited, but we know we have a lot of work to do to be ready to advance in the playoffs.”

Next on the schedule for Lake Belton is another district match Tuesday and a non-district match Friday against A&M Consolidated.

“We play A&M Consolidated on Friday,” Morgan said, “and they are ranked above us in the state. So, I’m looking forward to the competition and the challenge.”