Bullothon Series finals set for Sunday

By DAVID TUMA

The Belton Journal

The Johnny Boren Memorial Bullothon Series Finals is Sunday May 26, at 5204 Elm Grove Road.

Gates open at 1 p.m. with admission at $10.

There will be vendors and food. Bull riding starts at 4 p.m.

There are 14 bull teams set to supply the bulls for the event that raises scholarships for area youth.

Some of the top PBRA riders will be on hand for the event.

“It is hard to believe they have been riding bulls out there for 46 years. They are still producing cowboys out there at Johnny’s old place. It is a reunion for a lot of people. The funds raised are donated,” said Mike Seiler, of Bullothon Promotions. Seiler started putting on events in the 1980s, but took a break to become a soccer coach while his kids were still young. Twenty-five years later he decided to get back in the business. Partnering with Done Right Productions they have been able to produce 15 Bullothon events along with multiple benefits and memorials since 2021.

“Our shows have featured open, juniors, old timers, novice, bull teams, protection matches, and mutton bustin, we’ve done it all. Our hope is to help the rodeo industry maintain the heart of the sport; God and family. We have received overwhelming love and support from our Central Texas community and plan on expanding, including building an arena in the middle of downtown Belton. We have utilized 5 different facilities and have even more booked for 2024. Come join us in our journey,” Seiler said. A live drawing for a chance to win a Johnny Boren Buckle will be held at the event. Tickets are $5 each or 5 for $20. Message Bullothon Promotions on Facebook for a chance to win, if you’re unable to make it to the event. Buckle was custom made by Appaloosa Buckles.