Califas Tacos brings mobile taste of Mexico

On the corner of Sixth Street and Main in the Valero parking lot, Mexican street food has stopped in Belton and the locals are very pleased.

With their own hashtag on Facebook, Juan Ceballos brings California-style Mexican food to Texas.

For years, Ceballos had aspirations of moving to Texas and joining the military which he did at the age of 17. Serving for over five years and experiencing the “Tex-Mex” in the area, Juan wanted to offer the public a new era of Mexican food.

Comparing both examples, he describes California cuisine as a different kind of meal. He proves his efforts and opinions in the kitchen for six days out of the week.

His talents of cooking food for his family and friends seemed to spark up inspiration. However, he has been cooking in the kitchen since the age of five. With a full-time commitment, dreams changed into reality when he was able to gather the appropriate licenses to “make something happen.”

Within the last couple of years, Juan’s business officially started with a “griddle in his backyard,” selling to friends and family. With only two items on the menu, everyone loved what he had brought to the table.

Shortly after his successes, the food truck was brought to life. Working alongside Juan is his father, with the business gaining more advertisement and customers every day.

The locals are surely talking about his birria tacos.

Even though his mobile restaurant has only been operational for an estimated three weeks, customers have labeled the food as delicious and have shown a lot of excitement in returning for more.

One college student and soccer player from the University of Mary-Hardin Baylor, resides in Georgetown and continues to make the trip for Ceballos’ tacos and quesadillas. The student brought his entire family with him on one visit to share his enthusiasm and hearty food with his loved ones.

Speaking with Sherry working at the Valero location where the truck is parked, she explains the environment as being friendly, courteous, and all about the customers. She states, “I wanted more of a meal instead of something simple, so they put rice and beans on the side with my burrito.”

Whether on social media or hearing the talk of the town, the word is getting out about the special twists to his dishes.

Although his establishment is currently open from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. and closed on Mondays, hours are subject to change within the next month. Starting the week on Mondays until Saturday, hours of operation for the truck will be closed on Sundays getting close to fall season.

Lunch rushes are getting busier and busier for Juan, from 11:00 in the morning until 2:00 in the afternoon.

BELTON JOURNAL/SHAY DAVENPORT