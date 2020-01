by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 58 View / January 27, 2020

On Wednesday, Jan. 15, Belton ISD received two applications for a place on the ballot for this year’s trustee election.

Janet Leigh and Ty Taggart filed for re-election as at-large members of the school board.

Two at-large trustees will be elected on May 2 to serve three-year terms, which expire in May 2023. To date, Leigh and Taggart are the only candidates to file for a place on this year’s ballot.

The filing period for this year’s election ends at 5 p.m. on Feb. 14.

