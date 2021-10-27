Candy Trail returns with sweet treats in downtown Belton

Downtown Belton’s Candy Trail is back for 2021, when on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 4-6 p.m., businesses in Downtown Belton will sweeten the streets.

Dozens of local businesses will be handing out candy during the event, held by Discover Downtown Belton.

Leila Valcher, Owner of My Giving Tree Gift Shop & Art Gallery, serves as the director of “Discover Downtown Belton,” dedicated to downtown businesses.

The group also holds Market Days downtown.

In addition to My Giving Tree Gift Shop & Art Gallery, this year’s Candy Trail includes Picasa Design Inc., Arusha Coffee Co., iMERAKi, OakFire Pizza and Brewing, Exchange on Central, Cochran, Blair and Potts, The Beltonian Theatre, The Salon & Spa at Greenbriar, McWha Bookstore, Napolis Italian Bistro, Razzle Dazzle Specialty Shoppe, The Hole In The Wall, Jones Home & Auto Firestone, Bell County Museum, Lena Armstrong Public Library, Be.You.Tiful Salon, Creekside Weigh Station Yogurt, The Gin at Nolan Creek, Water Street Waffle Co., Mind Your Wellness, La Luncheonette, Bold Republic Brewing Company, Pink Bulldog Boutique, and The Belton Journal.

File Photo

Local businesses line the downtown Belton area for the annual Candy Trail. The Candy Trail returns for 2021, and will take place on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 4-6 p.m.