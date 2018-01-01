Caroling with a hint of wine

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 35 View / January 1, 2018

By Carissa Flores, Correspondent

On Thursday, Dec. 14, Blends Wine Bar held the business’s first ever Christmas Caroling event. Inviting members of Grace Presbyterian Church to sing and allow guests to join along in the holiday spirit.

“The bar has always been about bringing together wine, music, and art,” Kat Kaliski said. “It’s all coming together like pieces of a puzzle.” This new addition to Belton has been brought together by Kaliski herself, who opened her doors in March of this year. This singing event is not the first musical event, nor will it be the last that the wine bar hosts. Every Friday, this eclectic and cozy place opens the doors to both known and up in coming musicians having a range of jazz, Latin, and soul.

“There are not that many wine bars in the Belton area and one huge perk is that this it is a small business and a place where you expect to know people,” Brian Tanaka said about attending and volunteering to play the piano for this event. This specific wine and caroling event is often not what one would expect in a small town, but it is definitely one event that is a pleasant surprise. The bar itself is made to feel intimate, inviting, and cozy. Blends also offer three different seating areas for guests to sip and enjoy their glass of wine. The outdoor seating is meant for days not as cold as the one that night, while the indoor area is meant for all year round. The Christmas Caroling event was held in their front room which has a lighter and more open area concept, while in the back where the main bar is, it is made to feel cozier and more intimate. Overall the Wine and Caroling event was one memory that will last for a long time.

The Blends Wine Bar is located on North Penelope St., neighboring The Belton Journal.

