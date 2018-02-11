Cedar Crest celebrates 30 years in business

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 20 View / February 11, 2018

By Kierra Pixler, Managing Editor

Privately owned by Acadia Healthcare, Cedar Crest Hospital began its mental health career in the medical field in 1988. The company will celebrate its 30th business anniversary with the start of 2018. They continue to grow within the mental health field and have set the stage for future anniversaries.

Matthew Saylor, Director of Business Development for Cedar Crest joined Acadia Healthcare in July 2015 and has made the Cedar Crest family his new home. Matthew has been in the behavioral health industry for ten years and has worked in numerous positions, including community liaison, supervisor, and manager of patient and customer relations. He says that the individualized care they provide for patients is one of the things sets them apart from other facilities like theirs.

“Our vision, as an ever-improving care facility, is to redefine the way mental health care is delivered,” said Saylor. “We will continue to be the leader in creating distinct effective mental health disease management through our partnerships with physicians and other clinical professionals; the application of technology; and most important, the extension of our services from our hospital to the home.”

Situated on over 30 acres in the beautiful rolling hills of Central Texas, Cedar Crest provides innovative behavioral health and substance abuse treatment for children, adolescents, adults, senior adults, and military personnel. Their private facility includes walking trails, picnic areas, an outdoor swimming pool, full-size gym, and state-of-the-art exercise equipment; providing opportunities for leisure, therapeutic recreation, and team building skills. They also offer equine therapy, physical therapy, yoga, Chemical Dependency Treatment for adults and adolescents, UT Charter School services on site and a Trauma Track program to treat PTSD, sexual trauma, and other mental health disorders.

“We are dedicated to providing advanced care in a compassionate environment,” said Saylor. “Our mission is, “…enriching the lives of those we serve.” Due to the ongoing and increased need for residential care for children, we are breaking ground on an RTC expansion this spring to increase our capacity.”

They employ a team of various doctors, therapists, nurses, social workers for round the clock care. Each patient that comes through their doors gets an individualized treatment plan for both their stay and release.

“We are proud to work with, serve, and employ the residents of Belton,” said Saylor.

For more information on Cedar Crest, please visit http://www.cedarcresthospital.com/.

