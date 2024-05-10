Celeste Janelle Garrod

August 6, 1974 – May 2, 2024

Services for Celeste Janelle Gamrod, 49, of: Buckholts, Texas, will take place at St. John Lutheran Church in Bartlett on Saturday, May 11th starting at 11 a.m. followed by a reception there until 1:30 p.m., before proceeding to Hope Lutheran Memorial Park Cemetery in Buckholts for burial commencing at 2:30 p.m.

A visitation will be held at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home & Bereavement Center in Temple on May 10th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Celeste passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Temple, Texas.

She was born on August 6, 1974, in Temple, Texas, to Stanley Joe and LaVelle (Fischer) Glaser.

She was a Badger at Buckholts High School where she immersed herself in acting in their one-act plays before pursuing higher education. Her quest for knowledge led her to graduate with a bachelor’s degree in English and Biology from the University of Mary Harden Baylor. Celeste presented her prize-winning sonnet at the International Society of Poets. Galveston was her favorite vacation spot. Over the course of her career, she spent 19 years at Scott and White Health Plans, followed by 8 years at Tri West Healthcare as an appointment clerk. Celeste was a lifelong Lutheran and currently a member of Star John Lutheran Church in Bartlett.

She is survived by her husband of 24 years, Matthew Gamrod, of Buckholts, Texas; a son,): Stephen Gamrod; parents Stanley Joe and LaVelle (Fischer) Glaser; a sister, Jocelyn Ramthun.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a memorial donation to the American Cancer Society

Arrangements are under the direction of Sabrina Young at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center.