Central Avenue bridge project underway

The bridge is eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places for its engineering significance and rarity of type.

Built in 1920, it is an early example of a curved concrete girder bridge with a Type “I” railing. The bridge is also significant for its local transportation history, as it provided an important connection between downtown Belton and points west.

The historic bridge is on the state’s list for either replacement or rehabilitation. One of the biggest is–sues concerning the bridge is how to replace the decay–ing railings along both sides of the bridge. The original railing on the 100-year-old bridge is missing in places. The City of Belton had to put up siding along both sides of the bridge for safety reasons. The bridge became unsafe for children to cross.

Currently, the pavement width is 14 feet and 11 inches wide with a five-foot sidewalk along one side. The bridge has been one way to traffic for some time.

“The bridge is an antique that leads into a historical park (Yettie Polk). The view from the bridge is spectacular,” said Paul Romer, Public Information Officer for the city of Belton.

The Belton City Council approved advanced funding for a TxDot study of the bridge back in 2018.

“Preserving the historical character of the bridge is the right move. It will look nice once it is completed. The bridge will be fully restored. The City Council looked at a lot of differ–ent options over the years concerning the bridge at Central Avenue. This is another example of preserving the character and history of the City of Belton,” Romer added.

There are areas on the side of the bridge and under the bridge where the rebar is exposed as the bridge and the concrete in areas has aged. The bridge is 100 years old and if it can be restored would add to the beauty of the walking trail and Yettie Polk Park. The bridge is a treasure to behold.