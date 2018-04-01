Central Texas Ride for a Child Fundraiser to be held April 7

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 7 View / April 1, 2018

Special to the Journal

Central Texas Ride for a Child will host its 7th annual Ride for a Child. The Ride will start at Horny Toad Harley-Davidson, 7454 S. General Bruce Drive in Temple. Registration starts at 10 a.m and kickstands go up at 11 a.m.

The event will feature a live auction, music, 50/50 drawings, food and free T-shirts for riders with additional T-shirts for purchase. The ride will end at the Pit Stop Bar and Grill on FM 439 in Nolanville.

All Proceeds will go to AWARE Central Texas for the Prevention of Child Abuse in Bell County.

Participants can pre-register @http://rideforachildcentraltexas.org or register on day of event. Entry fee is $25 for individual riders or $30 with a passenger.

For additional information call 254-245-2412, or contact them on their website.

