Central Texas Transportation Summit to be held in Copperas Cove

Special to the Journal

The Central Texas Council of Governments (CTCOG) and Killeen-Temple Metropolitan Planning Organization (KTMPO) are holding the upcoming Central Texas Public Transportation Summit, on Wednesday, October 30, at the Copperas Cove Civic Center from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

This free event invites community members, local leaders, transportation providers, advocates, and users to participate in important discussions about current service conditions and collaborate to address the needs of rural residents, medical patients, employees, students, disabled, and elderly populations.

Through these conversations, participants will work together to develop potential solutions to service gaps that can improve public transportation for those that need it most.

Registration may be done online at https://ctcog.org/regional-planning/regional-transportation until Monday, October 28, at midnight. For questions, contact ktmpo@ctcog.org or 254-770-2200.

The event is free and includes lunch. In addition to networking, there will be several panels for discussion on the agenda, such as addressing rural and non-emergency medical transportation challenges, microtransit and future HOP projects, connecting vision with action, and volunteer programs and the workforce transportation panel.

The Central Texas Council of Governments enhances the quality of life for Central Texans by collaborating with local communities. Their program services range from assisting seniors in need of in-home or nursing home care to helping families secure safe and affordable housing, providing essential transportation planning, ensuring safety through emergency and security programs, and supporting economic development through grant writing.

The Killeen-Temple MPO coordinates transportation planning across the region. By collaborating with metropolitan planning organization (MPO) members, KTMPO ensures transportation funds are allocated effectively to meet the community’s needs. The group is committed to developing both long- and short-range plans and programs to help achieve key transportation goals.

KTMPO works to inform the public about MPO planning activities and studies, fostering transparency and engagement.