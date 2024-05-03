Central Texas Youth Services receives grant to aid at-risk youth in the community

Special to the Journal

The Bell Community Foundation has provided a $10,000 grant to Central Texas Youth Services.

“Central Texas Youth Services (CTYS) is proud to announce its commitment to utilizing every dollar received from the Bell Community Foundation grant to bolster its efforts in aiding runaway, homeless, and at-risk youth across Central Texas,” said executive director, Shellie Hassell. “Our comprehensive services encompass vital necessities, personalized case management, emergency shelter provisions, and accessible drop-in center services. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Bell Community Foundation for their invaluable support, which enables us to continue making a meaningful difference in the lives of vulnerable youth within our community.”

CTYS is a nonprofit organization that provides services to runaways, homeless, troubled youth, and their families throughout the Central Texas region.

“The outreach, housing assistance and transitional services that Central Texas Youth Services provides to children and young adults is very much needed in our area and surrounding areas,” said Bell Community Foundation Board Member, Alicia Dunn. “Providing hope and care to our community through supporting programs like CTYS is what our foundation aims to do and help make a lasting impact where we can.”

The Bell Community Foundation is an IRS approved public charity founded in 2018. The foundation is a community partner and resource for nonprofit organizations in Bell County and the surrounding areas. Bell Community Foundation was created to provide support to the specific needs of the Bell County area and have a profound impact on the quality of life in our community.