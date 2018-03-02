Charles Cline named MPR Police Chief

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 23 View / March 2, 2018

By David Tuma, Publisher

Morgan’s Point Resort recently promoted Charles Cline to Police Chief. Cline, who grew up in Harker Heights, was hired by former Police Chief Fred Churchill. Cline was second in charge at the department, having served the residents of MPR for years as the investigator. Cline was the MPR Police Departments Lieutenant.

He has been a police officer for almost 20-years. By mid-year, he will have reached the 20-year mark of community service as a police officer. He was born in Germany and raised in Harker Heights.

“This is my home area. I went through the police academy on my own. Started working for the Troy department serving as a reserve officer for three years,” said Cline.

Cline has served the Little River-Academy, Nolanville and MPR communities. He also worked the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor’s police force. He was hired six years ago by Churchill to serve as the investigator. Churchill talked him into being both the investigator and the Lieutenant of the MPR police force.

“I was on patrol and had to get out of the car while he talked me into it,” said Cline. “MPR is such a nice community. The relationship between the community and this police force is special. It is an excellent relationship. The community events where the entire city staff works together with the community builds those relationships. The city staff, most of them, live here. Everybody here works together.”

The MPR Police Department has eight full time officers. There are two reserve officers and two more on the way in training. Officer Matt Schuetze will step in the Lieutenant position. MPR officers regularly patrol at night. Many times, they check business around town. They have a primary number and secondary number to call on the buildings and businesses. “We receive a lot of calls on suspicious vehicles. That comes from our relationship with the residents. It is a big help to get those calls. We hear those don’t go to MPR they will stop you for anything comments. Our citizens call us on those vehicles they don’t’ recognize. Those calls reduce crime,” said Cline.

He has an easy smile after years of serving various communities in Bell County. He spent hours stopping crime or working the various details the ordinary citizen never sees while sleeping at night. Cline earned the respect of the citizens of MPR after years of service. Churchill hired him to be his second.

Charles Cline called the next day to add one more quote: “My door is always open. Make sure you add that to the story.”

