Christmas on the Chisholm Trail accepting vendor applications

By LYNETTE SOWELL

The Belton Journal

Non-food vendor applications are now being accepted for the annual Christmas on the Chisholm Trail, held in downtown Belton.

This year’s festival will take place on Dec. 6-7, starting with the showing of the movie “Arthur Christmas”, followed by the City of Belton’s Tree Lighting Ceremony.

Then, all day Saturday, the downtown area will be filled with shopping, food vendors, music, Kid Zone, as well as visits with Santa.

Belton’s annual Christmas parade will begin at 6 p.m. that same day.

The Christmas on the Chisholm Trail Non-Food Vendor Application can be found at

https://www.beltontexas.gov/departments/parks_and_recreation/events/index.php#cotct

For more information on the festival, call (254) 933-5860.