Christmas on the Chisholm Trail begins tomorrow

Christmas on the Chisholm Trail begins tomorrowBy DAVID TUMAThe Belton Journal

Christmas on the Chisholm Trail in historic Downtown Belton really took off the late 1990’s. This two-day event is a fun-filled family get-together. Residents get to visit with folks they might not have seen throughout the year.

Friday December 2nd will have multiple things for children and adults. The movie “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” will be featured on a big screen in the middle of Central Ave. downtown. The screen was loaned to the City of Belton by Grand Avenue Theatre. Showing starts at 6 p.m. and you must bring your own chair.

There will be several food trucks and hot cocoa. The annual Christmas tree lighting starts around 8 p.m. after the movie ends.

Shops downtown will be open on Friday night during these events. New for this year is the “Jingle Bell Stroll,” when participating businesses will have refreshments and desserts from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. There are truly some wonderful places to shop in downtown Belton. They will be offering two $25 gift certificates that you have to register for. Information can be found at the participating shops.

“We are kicking off the holidays with the Jingle Bell Stroll. Every business downtown has their own style. You can find some unique items. There is a lot going on that first night with the lighting of the Christmas Tree,” said Ciece Grey, owner of Picasa Design and President of the Downtown Business Alliance.

“Downtown will be closed off for the lighting of the Christmas Tree. We are very excited for this to be the first ever Jingle Bell Stroll. There will be fun for everyone and it is a time for Christmas Cheer,” said Leila Valchar ,owner of My Giving Tree.

The Youth Advisory Commission will be selling popcorn as a fund raiser Friday night. This organization is made up of students in the Belton Independent School District.

Saturday from Noon to 7 p.m. will be the main Christmas on the Chisholm Trail events. Both nights are important, just Saturday is a longer day.

There will be 110 vendors set up downtown along with 11 food trucks. Santa will appear on a Fire Truck at 6 p.m. during the Christmas Parade Saturday evening on Penelope Street. The parade runs from the bridge at City Hall to 2nd Ave at The Belton Journal (building with the Tiger). There will be a few bleachers set up at City Hall.

There will be a kid zone with Santa Claus from noon to 5 p.m. hosted by the Youth Advisory Commission.

“Rain or shine, this event will happen. This is a great opportunity to start your Christmas shopping,” said Charisse Bennett, Events Coordinator for the City of Belton.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be present during this weekend’s annual Christmas on the Chisholm Trail in downtown Belton.

Trees and lights will be a big part of Christmas on the Chisholm trail, which runs Friday and Saturday.

Crowds show up downtown for live entertainment and vendors during Christmas on the Chisholm Trail.