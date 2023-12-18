Christmas on the Chisholm Trail Draws Thousands

The highly anticipated two-day annual Christmas on The Chisholm Trail began on Friday night with the screening of “Home Alone” at the courthouse square on Central Avenue in downtown Belton, followed by the tree-lighting ceremony.

Some exciting new additions to this year’s celebration included red Christmas Ball ornaments adorning the Christmas Tree.

However, the highlight was the installation of a 40 x 50 synthetic ice skating rink in the nearby parking lot, near Cochran, Blair & Potts. Skates were provided for both kids and parents, making it a delightful experience for everyone.

Opening night on Friday saw an impressive turnout, with approximately 1,000 visitors embracing the holiday spirit.

Saturday kicked off with a wide range of attractions, such as specialty crafts, delicious cuisine, and a bustling food court offering both festive and classic favorites. Local school choirs and musical ensembles captivated the audience with their performances on the stage.

More than 100 vendors showcased an extensive variety of food, crafts, toys, games, clothing, jewelry, and much more. Adding to the excitement, a Kid Zone area featuring inflatable bounce houses, games, and book giveaways organized by the Friends of the Library seemed to appear magically overnight alongside the ice skating platform. With an abundance of holiday spirit and countless fun activities, the day was truly a treat for families.

Belton resident, Catalina walker, 7, made her Christmas list and put it in the North Pole mail box.

When asked how many things she asked for she said “it’s a secret,” then secretly pointed to her mom who was also on her list.

In the town square the Salado Conservatory of Music performed on the stage as a choir group, band, and drama group.

“We love to perform and have the kids learn what it’s like to play joyful music for lots of people,” said Isabelle Smith, a voice and acting teacher at the Salado Conservatory of Music. Other local school groups also performed in the town square.

In the arts and crafts area, Gracie Mullins made a deer out of wood and pipe cleaners and used her hands to paint and decorate it. Mullins giggled and said, “this is fun getting my hands all messy.”

Emma Adams visited Santa Claus on the steps of City Hall. On the inflatables Brynnli Black runs until she is whisked back on the bungie pull. Browsing the vendors a young girl tells her mother, “this is such a magical day.”

On Saturday, the ice rink saw an impressive turnout with over 1,200 people gliding across the surface. Some clung onto the railings while others held onto their friends for support.

Joe Dyer, the Superintendent of Parks and Recreation, expressed his delight at the weather, deeming it a perfect evening for the tree-lighting ceremony and Christmas parade.

Dyer anticipated that approximately 6,000 spectators would attend the parade. He emphasized that the city’s Christmas festivities relied heavily on the participation of local businesses, food trucks, and vendors. In an expression of gratitude, Dyer acknowledged Cochran, Blair & Potts for their generous donation that enabled the installation of the new skating surface.

The festivities of Saturday concluded with the much-awaited annual Christmas Parade, which saw 37 entries participating. Parade entries included the opening of the parade with Belton Police Chief Gene Ellis leading in the BPD historical police car on Penelope St. This was Ellis’ final year in the parade as the Chief of Police, as he will be retiring in February after serving 34 years in law enforcement, including 24 years as a police chief. He has been the Belton Police Chief for 14 years.

Other parade entries included Comic-Con characters and vehicles, local schools, fire trucks, parade walkers, private businesses, equestrian riders, classic cars, floats pulled by trucks, followed up by every kids excitement, Santa Claus riding in on a Belton Fire Department firetruck.