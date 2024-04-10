Christopher Lewis    

April 10, 1961 – March 26, 2024

Christopher Mark Lewis, age 62, of Belton, Texas, passed away unexpectedly at home on March 26, 2024. Mark was born on April 10, 1961, to Barbara Saxton and the late Jessie Ray Lewis.

Mark is survived by his wife, Beverly, who he married December 27, 2015; daughters Tonja Bassa of Cambridge, OH, Zoe Carter of Mansfield, OH, and Tammy Smith of Ashland, OH; grandchildren Jacob (Kristina Bowman) Bassa of Guston, KY, Hunter (Lexi Mcconahay) Bassa of Cambridge, OH, Madyson (Christian) Ringer, Kennedy (Bryce Yoho) Risner, and Samuel Smith all of Ashland, OH; great-grandchildren Caraline, Gage, Rye, Wyatt, Krimsyn, and Knightley; brothers Kevin (Ginger) Lewis and Ricky Lewis of Belton, TX; mother-in-law Kay Nichols of Belton, TX; brother-in-law Stephen (Libby) Nichols; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, and his beloved grand-pups.

In addition to his father, Mark was preceded in death by his brother Steve Lewis and sister Debbie Lewis.

If you knew Mark, three things were evident – he loved God, his family, and good food. Mark knew no stranger, and he loved to travel with his wife to visit family all over the country. Mark radiated joy and happiness, and he easily made friends wherever he went. Anyone who would listen knew that Mark was a proud Texan and that his precious family made him the proudest man alive. Spending time with his family meant the world to Mark. He was always awake for a cup of coffee in the morning, ready for a trip to a local diner or market, or was planning to build something with one of the kids. Mark loved being outside, whether he was building or shooting something, and always made time to stop and enJoy the day.

Mark had a servant’s heart and was a hard worker. Mark attended Belton High School and worked for Charter Property Management for years. Even in retirement, Mark was always going above and beyond to help others – and he did it all with a smile. Mark attended Faith Summit Church and prayed fervently for those around him. Even the greatest of hardships were a proud testimony for Mark, and his family is at peace knowing that Mark was ready to be called home when his time came.

Mark’s presence will be felt in so many ways. Joy will remind us of how Mark lived to embrace every blessing; hunger of how he sealed every meal with “that sure was good, baby;” silliness with memories of Mark’s many goofy antics; and sadness with the reminder that he has moved on from his earthzly life far sooner than his family and friends were ready for.

A Celebration of Life officiated by Pastor Anthony Van Noy will be held on April 27th from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Faith Summit Church-150 FM 487, Jarrell, TX 76537. To honor Mark’s love of food and fellowship, we will be having a potluck lunch.