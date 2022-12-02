City council approves BEDC reimbursement for Texcrete Redi Mix project

City council approves BEDC reimbursement for Texcrete Redi Mix projectBy MIKE MYERSThe Belton Journal

The Belton City Council Meeting was held on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

Cynthia Hernandez, Executive Director of Belton Economic Development Corporation, presented a request from Texcrete Redi Mix for BEDC assistance to offset their costs for infrastructure improvements for an industrial development on a six-acre tract on Taylors Valley Road.

The small tract currently sits in the City of Temple’s ETJ and will be annexed into the City of Belton. The improvements project will facilitate the expansion of Texcrete into Belton. Water, wastewater, 3-phase power, and a concrete road will be dedicated to the City of Belton upon completion.

Texcrete is proposing to build a concrete batch plant on the six-acres in Temple’s ETJ. The company is ready to acquire 43 acres of property zoned heavy industrial along Taylors Valley Road in Belton.

The developer proposes to subdivide the remainder of the property for an office warehouse, and other industrial uses for sale or lease options.

Improvements are estimated at $802,292, with an estimated $1.4M capital investment and the creation of 20 jobs. An easement will be granted for the rails-to-trails realignment.

Hernandez said this is an attractive request for the EDC because it frees up property in a heavy industrial area. The development of the 43-acre tract will make real estate available in Belton’s only heavy industrial area.

The council unanimously approved a Development Agreement with BCS Leasing and Texcrete Redi Mix for the infrastructure improvements.

BEDC will reimburse the developer up to $802,292 upon completion of the improvements in Belton city limits.

The council also held a public hearing to consider rezoning 2.2 acres of vacant land at 7102 Long Bow Road from Agricultural to Single Family-1. The applicant plans to construct a single-family detached residential home on the property. A zoning change is required due to the smaller lot size the applicant is requesting. One letter was received in support of a zoning change. One letter was received in opposition of the zoning change stating, “this is a residential agriculture neighborhood.”

Councilmember John Holmes was unclear about the language used in the letter of opposition. Tina Moore, Planning Department Planner, perceived the comments to mean the person in opposition thought it would be more than a single-family home, and used for higher density building. The council approved the zoning change as presented.

The property owner at 1404 N. Main Street requested a zoning change from Neighborhood Service (NS) to Retail (R) on approximately 0.406 acres to allow for additional permitted uses at the location. The prospective tenant is proposing a clothing boutique retail at the location. Other uses permitted for the requested zoning change include restaurant, minor automobile services and repairs, vehicle state inspections, and other similar minor services. Major auto repair repairs and collision services are prohibited in the R district. The lot location is over 17,000 square feet and the requirement for retail is 7,000 square feet.

Councilmember Daniel Boucher asked if Retail or Neighborhood Services zoning was more restrictive. Moore stated NS is more restrictive.

“Then why are we changing the zoning to an easier zoning from what it was before?” Boucher asked.

Councilmember David Leigh clarified that the reason for the zoning change was to allow the property owner other business options, and other services not allowed in the Neighborhood Services zoning. The council approved the zoning change.

The council also approved the final plat of the Three Creeks Phase X development located on 72.67 acres south of IH-14 and east of FM 1670, in Belton’s Extra Territory Jurisdiction (ETJ) was approved by the City Council.

The phase proposes 287 residential lots, 7 block and 4 tracts of greenspace to be owned and maintained by the homeowners’ association. The 10 phases combined will have approximately 1,619 lots.

The development will be serviced by both the City of Belton and Dog Ridge Water Supply Corporation. In phase 10, approximately 34 lots will receive water service from the City and the remaining 253 lots will receive water service from the Dog Ridge Water Supply Corporation. The city will be responsible for a six-inch diameter sewer line in the subdivision, and for maintaining the sewer lines after the construction and acceptance.

Streets in phase 10 connect to Fenton Lane, Lancaster Drive, and Othello Drive, that will connect to the roundabout on Three Creeks Boulevard.

The developer will provide a total of 127.34 acres of private parkland that contains several trail networks and pavilions for the residents throughout the Three Creeks subdivision. The parkland facilities, greenspaces, and trails will be maintained by the HOA.

A final plat for Hidden Trails Phase 1, comprising 20.67 acres, located east of Interstate 35, north of Loop 121, and south of Avenue R, is the first of two phases in the Hidden Trails residential subdivision. The subdivision is zoned for Single Family-3 (SF-3), consisting of approximately 260 residential lots and three tracts for drainage. The first phase proposes 101 lots, 4 block, and drainage Tract A to be owned and maintained by the City.

The applicant received approval for alternate parkland compensation to construct a five-foot sidewalk from this development along East Avenue S to the City’s Tiger Splash Pad. The proposed improvements are estimated to cost approximately $68,310. The applicant proposed a walking path to connect this subdivision to the Miller Heights walking trails. The council approved the final plat for Hidden Trails Phase 1.

