November 5, 1925 – April 8, 2024

Claude Willis Jacks, Jr., 98, went to be with his Lord and Savior on April 8, 2024. He was born in Belton, Texas on November 5, 1925. He was preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Delma Garner Jacks; a grandson, Kristopher Kervin; and by his parents, Claude and Viola Jacks.

Claude was a gentle personality who impacted so many lives with his kindness, compassion, great sense of humor, and good-natured spirit. His gifts of encouragement and friendship evangelism touched the lives of family, friends, and strangers.

Claude attended Texas A&M University until he was drafted into the Army during World War II. He was assigned to 19th Infantry Regiment, 24th Infantry Division, Mindanao, Philippine Islands and was wounded in June, 1945. He returned to action until the end of World War II in the southern islands of Japan in the army of occupation. He was the recipient of a Bronze Star and Purple Heart. On his return, he surrendered to the ministry and attended Mary Hardin Baylor and Baylor University. He met Delma at Mary Hardin Baylor and after a brief courtship married on August 25, 1947. After their marriage, they moved to Fort Worth while he attended the Southwestern Theological Seminary. He obtained a Master of Divinity and Master of Theology in the following years.

Claude was ordained in 1948 and began fulltime ministry at First Baptist Church, in Floresville, Texas. In the following years, he pastored at FBC Cotulla, FBC Heights-Houston, and FBC Odem. He served for 12 years as the Director of Missions for the Blanco and Coastal Bend Associations in Beeville, Texas, where he served 124 congregations and started 40 churches. Claude retired in 1992 and began serving in the mission field with Delma. They volunteered in Trinidad, W. Indies, Philippine Islands, Zambia and Zimbabwe, Africa, Antwerp, Belgium, Little Over, Darbyshire, England and China.

Claude and Delma moved from Beeville, Texas to Katy, Texas to be near their children. They were active members at Katy First Baptist Church. Claude leaves behind his four children: Claudia Flora; Melanie (Bob) Hilburn; Jeff (Karen) Jacks and Kevin (Teresa) Jacks; Grandchildren: Aaron Coronis, Melissa McFarlin, Laura Long, Kevin Grant Jacks, Garrett Jacks and Hunter Jacks; nineteen great grandchildren and nine great-great grandchildren.

A special thank you to the staff of Caydance Assisted Living, Brenda Dineen, Hospice Nurse, Accredited Hospice and Tony Thomas, Physical Therapist for their loving care and concern for Claude during his final days.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, April 15, 2024 at the Schmidt Funeral Home Grand Parkway Chapel, in Katy. A brief burial service with military honors will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 16, 2024 at Houston National Cemetery, 10410 Veterans Memorial Drive, Houston, Texas 77038. The public is invited to attend.

For those wishing to honor his memory, an educational scholarship in his wife’s name, Delma Garner Jacks has been established at University of Mary-Hardin Baylor. UHMB, Box 8433, 900 College St. Belton, TX 76513.

Funeral services held under the direction of Schmidt Funeral Home, 1508 East Avenue, Katy, Texas.