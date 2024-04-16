September 27, 1929 – April 14, 2024

Clem Mikeska was born on September 27, 1929 and passed away on April 14, 2024 and is under the care of Scanio-Harper Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on April 21, 2024 at 3:00 pm at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home.

Rosary will be held on April 21, 2024 at 5:00 pm at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on April 22, 2024 at 10:00 am at St. Mary Catholic Church.

Burial will be held on April 22, 2024 at Bellwood Memorial Park .

They are survived by Angela Conlan (Ray) (Daughter), Anna Payne (Troy) (Daughter), Stephen Mikeska (Angie) (Son), Six Grandchildren.

Serving as pallbearers are Troy Payne, Hank Payne, Blake Payne, Garrett Conlan, Ray Conlan, Louie Flores.

Donations in Clem Mikeska ‘s memory can be made to St. Mary Catholic Church.