Coffee Cup Cafe and C-Store celebrates their one year anniversary

By Heather Regula, Correspondent

The Coffee Cup Cafe and C-store celebrated their one year anniversary, on Tuesday, February 13, from 6 a.m. – 3 p.m., with streamers, balloons, and cake. Customers received a free 8-ounce cup of coffee, and all menu items were “buy one, get one half off.”

“The menu items have changed a little since we first opened – we added an omelet named ‘Oh, Henry!’ to the menu. It is a basic three egg and cheese omelet, with the option or adding additional things to it. The omelet is named after one of our youngest customers, Henry Apana – if you would like to know the story behind it, be sure to ask when ordering it. You can always get a good laugh from it,” explained Ginger Metcalf, owner of the Coffee Cup Cafe and C-Store. “We also have a ‘Triple C’ Spicy Burger which has been rather well received. Bubba’s Pizza and BBQ is onsite outside, and we are delighted to have Bubba riding along beside us. Come out and try his food – you won’t be disappointed.”

The Fisherman’s Corner inside the store features live minnows, nightcrawlers, glowworms, frozen bait and a selection of tackle. The convenience store sells many things, including items like plates, cups, ice, and charcoal – necessary items for a day at the lake.

“My biggest reward is my customers – they are amazing! I greet and talk to each one personally,” said Metcalf. “We are working on getting our alcohol petition on the November ballot – hopefully by this time next year we can sell beer for off-premise consumption.”

