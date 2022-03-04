Colonial Crossing breaks ground in Belton on $20,000,000 expansion

Colonial Crossing breaks ground in Belton on $20,000,000 expansionBy MIKE MYERSThe Belton Journal

A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Tuesday for the Phase II plan of the Colonial Crossing Apartments at 3200 Colonial Parkway in Belton.

Phase I of the Colonial Crossing Apartments was built in 2015 and completed in 2017.

Ray Severn, Owner and General Contractor of the project, said the Phase II construction will be a two-year project.

“The project is a $20,000,000 project that will be identical to phase l. There will be 132 apartments total. That, combined with Phase l, we will have a total of 340 apartments,” Severn said.

Some apartments should be available within six months. There will be four plans to choose from. The plans start at 596 square feet and go up to 1,172 square feet.

When the project is finished, residents will be able to use the amenities in Phase I, through a cross-use agreement between the complexes.

The amenities include a pool, two relaxing hot tubs, 24-hour fitness center, laundry room and club room with a kitchen.

The apartments are pet-friendly and will be fully fenced, gated, and monitored with security cameras.

Randy Pittenger, President and CEO of the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce, said they are already getting calls from people who want to move in.

“And today is the first day of moving dirt. It’s a fast growth area. We’re seeing more and more jobs, people want to be here for the school district, for the jobs, for the quality of life that’s going on in the community,” Pittenger said. “Building this complex will meet an immediate need in the community. Families will have a beautiful place to live.”

Belton Mayor Wayne Carpenter spoke of the benefit the expansion will give to the city.

“I think it’s a great addition to Belton. I’m so proud that Ray Severn, a Beltonian, is investing more money and more time into Belton, and our growth. He’s done a great job at building and managing those apartments that he already has. I’m looking forward to this addition. I want to go on record in supporting Ray, he’s done a great job.”