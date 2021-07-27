Comic Con sets August Date for Bell County

Comic Con is an extremely popular national event for lovers of all things entertainment, particularly in regard to comic books and their movie versions. This year the national Comic Con in San Diego will be a virtual event from July 23-25, including several sessions about graphic novels, comics, and toys. There will also be virtual film festivals for both adults and children.

Bell County has held the local Comic Con event for several years now, and this year promises to be spectacular for all comic book and movie fans who wish to geek out to their hearts’ content. Guest appearances will be made by a wide variety of characters and their actor and actress counterparts, including but not limited to the following: Lou Ferrigno of “Incredible Hulk” fame, Lark Voorhies of “Saved by the Bell,” Sgt. Slaughter, Honky Tonk Man, and Peter Dante of “Happy Madison.” Other fun special guests include “Power Rangers” actors Romy J. Scharf, Hector David Jr., and Victor Rivers of “The Mask of Zorro.” In the anime realm, Eric Vale of “Shigaraki,” Leah Clark of “Toga,” and Jason Liebrecht of “Dabi” will be present and accounted for and representing “Dragon Ball Z” will be Stephanie Nadolny who played Kid Gohan and Mark Britten who portrayed Grand Kai.

Guest artists will include famed illustrator and Eisner award winner Dave Dorman who did work on “Star Wars,” “Indiana Jones,” “Alien,” “Predator,” “Harry Potter,” and G.I Joe.” Timothy Lim is another prominent artist and creator who will attend the event, and he has been part of the iconic “Kamen America,” “Black Hops,” “Spiderman,” and “Street Fighter.” Other artists and creators in attendance will be Matthew Weldon and Bill Williams.

In addition, people interested in participating as part of the BCCC Cosplay Ambassadors Team for 2021 can apply now. Registration for the Comic Con event is still available online at bellcountycomic.com, and there are several categories, including volunteers, affiliate program, cosplay ambassador, exhibitor registration, and food trucks. Tickets are also available online – weekend adult passes cost $50.00, adult Saturday passes are $40.00, adult Sunday passes are $45.00, military weekend passes and local heroes such as police, firefighters and EMTs will be discounted at $35.00. Information about family passes, children, and teens are also available on the website, and two VIP passes are available at a larger cost.

The closest hotel partner for the weekend is the Holiday Inn in Temple-Belton off General Bruce Drive, and people can click on the lick via the website for special rates. Book as soon as possible because rooms are filling up quickly. Residents of Bell County and comic geeks in general are ready to dress up, hear from their favorite artists and just get back to normal life in general.

This year’s Bell County Comic Con will take place at the Bell County Expo Center August 7-8. Saturday and Sunday all activities will begin at 10 A.M and end at 6 P.M. The website said it best for all interested parties – “Bell County Comic Con is a wholesome family friendly event for our community! BCCC focuses on bringing comics, pop culture, gaming, movies, and fantasy together in one EPIC EXPO. There will be artists, superheroes, comic and toy exhibitors, games, cosplay contests, celebrity guests, and much more! Come dressed up in your favorite costume, cosplay, or superhero tee and celebrate all that is amazing with us for two epic days.”

By ELIZABETH FINKENBINDER/Belton Journal