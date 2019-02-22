Commissioners approve interlocal agreement

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 27 View / February 22, 2019

By Kierra Pixler, Managing Editor

The roles and duties of county commissioners are numerous and varied. Counties are complex organizations, operating literally dozens of distinct business functions, governed by 11 elected officials (or more, depending on the number of judges a county has) and overseen by a commission that acts as the executive, legislative, and judicial branches of government at various times.

Commissioners considered and approved an Interlocal Agreement between the City of Killeen, Texas, Bell County, Texas and Unified Services of Texas. This agreement grants Unified Services of Texas as the provider of equipment and installation services. This is part of surveillance improvements at Robert Gray Army Airfield in the amount of $4,008,816. This contract will be funded by the Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant awarded to Bell County in December, 2017 and contributions made by Fort Hood, Bell County, City of Killeen, City of Copperas Cove, City of Temple, City of Belton, City of Harker Heights and City of Gatesville.

An application for Tax Abatement was considered and approved by Commissioners. This abatement was presented by the Temple Economic Development Corporation for the benefit of Niagara Bottling, LLC.

The final plat was approved by Commissioners for the “Salado Bluffs Subdivision.” “Salado Bluffs” is a two-block subdivision located in Bell County.

Commissioners approved the appointment of David Blackburn, Bell County Judge and Russell Schneider,Commissioner to the Belton Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone #1 (TIRZ) board for two-year terms.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MUA) was approved by Commissioners between Bell County and Lone Star Legal Aid. This MUA is for Protective Orders for April 1 through Sept. 30.

Body & Fleet was approved by Commissioners for three camera systems from Axon Enterprise on Buy Board. They were approved for constable 1, 3 & 4 for a 5 year contract totaling $38,731.40.

The minutes of the regular meeting on January 28 was discussed and approved.

The county commissioners met for a workshop following the regular meeting. Regular agenda items were discussed at the workshop as well as the mention of upcoming county events.

Killeen-Temple MPO Freight Workshop to be hosted by TxDOT on February 14 at 8:30 a.m. –11 a.m., at 2180 N. Main St., Belton.

Workshop briefing from Dirk Aaron, Clearwater Underground Water Conservation District will be at 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 15 at Commissioners Conference Room.

