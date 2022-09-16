Commissioners table decision on Chaparral Road project

By LINDSAY STARR PLATTThe Belton Journal

Bell County Commissioners met Monday for the weekly Commissioners Court Meeting at the Historic Courthouse and via livestream video conference.

Commissioners tabled the agenda item for an Interlocal Agreement with the City of Killeen. This proposed agreement is for design and construction of Chaparral Road. The item was tabled due to ongoing discussions with the City of Killeen and Killeen ISD.

Commissioners approved ratifications of the agreements the Bell County Judge has executed with Texas counties and agencies for juvenile residential services.

The contracts will be effective from September 1 through August 31, 2023. The counties and agencies contracted are Willacy, Comal, Ochiltree, Cass, Titus, Deaf Smith, Karnes, Wilson, Everyday Life Residential Treatment Center, Upton/Reagan, Walker, Howard, Dawson, Henderson and Medina.

Commissioners took no action on the Order Restricting Outdoor Burning (Burn Ban). There is currently no Burn Ban in effect.

The Commissioners approved the minutes from the September 6 meeting.

The county commissioners met for a workshop following the regular meeting. Regular agenda items were discussed at the workshop as well as the mention of upcoming county events.