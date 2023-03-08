Community input sought on proposed BISD attendance boundary changes

Community input sought on proposed BISD attendance boundary changesSpecial to the Journal

Belton ISD administrators are seeking input from the Big Red Community as they consider changes to the district’s attendance boundaries.

Parents and staff will be emailed a video detailing the proposed scenarios this week. The email will include a link to a form where they can provide feedback on specific questions.

They are also invited to attend in-person listening sessions to learn more about the proposed attendance boundary scenarios and provide feedback. The sessions are from 5:30-7 p.m. on March 7 or 7-8:30 a.m. on March 10. Both meetings will be at the Administration Building, 400 N. Wall St. in Belton.

The changes are needed as the construction of the district’s 12th elementary school, James L. Burrell Elementary, is underway in the northern part of Belton ISD. A groundbreaking ceremony for the district’s 13th elementary school, Hubbard Branch Elementary, in the southern part of the district is scheduled for March 23.

An opening date for Burrell Elementary has not yet been set, and proposed attendance boundary changes would not take effect before August 2024.