Community invited to learn more about Belton ISD’s premier Pre-k campus

Special to the Journal

Community members, business leaders and prospective parents are invited to see firsthand how the Belton Early Childhood School, or BECS, fosters a love of learning at a Community Learning Day from 8:30-10:30 a.m. on April 5.

BECS, located at 501 E. Fourth Ave. in Belton, is home to about 525 pre-kindergarten students in Belton ISD and offers an innovative approach to learning that is experience-based, student-centered and engaging.

“Our goal is to make learning engaging for each and every student,” Principal Sheila Surovik said. “Our classrooms are hands-on, realistic and authentic learning spaces that provide students with highly interactive learning experiences. Students often don’t even realize they are learning. To them, it’s just fun.”

And that’s the point, Surovik said.

“With play-based, experiential learning, our teachers can provide a variety of age-appropriate skills — new vocabulary, background knowledge, activities that help fine motor skills, role-playing opportunities — all while students engage in fun and meaningful experiences that grow their skills academically and socially,” Surovik said. “It’s a joy for our staff to come to work each day and see the progress our students are making.”

At the Community Learning Day, participants will tour the school’s eight different experience classrooms and see teachers in action. There will also be information about enrolling at BECS, after-school care options and tips to prepare incoming students for a school environment.

Online enrollment for the 2023-2024 school year opens on April 12. Onsite enrollment at BEC is available from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on April 25 and April 27 and from noon-7 p.m. on April 26.

To attend the Community Learning Day, please RSVP at https://bit.ly/3Z65Tx1 and bring your state-issued or military ID card with you. Parking is available on Blair Street between the BECS campus and the gymnasium. Please enter and sign in at the front office.