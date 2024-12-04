Community steps up for annual Food for Families food drive

By Daniel Moctezuma

The Belton Journal

Residents, businesses, and organizations united on Friday at Helping Hands Ministry on Holland Road for the Food for Families Food Drive, an annual event held in partnership with KWTX, H-E-B, and the Boy Scouts.

The drive aims to restock pantry shelves and provide grocery assistance to households in Bell County.

“This is the third year we’ve hosted a competition between local businesses, schools, and civic organizations to see who can bring in the most food,” said Alicia Jallah of Helping Hands Ministry. “We’ve been serving upwards of 700 households weekly, and this drive is essential to meeting those needs.”

The shelves at Helping Hands Ministry resemble a grocery store, allowing qualified households to shop for items weekly. Jallah noted the pantry had recently supported 600 households during their Thanksgiving distribution earlier that week.

Canned proteins such as peanut butter, tuna, and chicken, as well as kid-friendly foods like mac and cheese and fruit pouches, are currently among the most needed items.

“Our goal is to restock our shelves and surpass last year’s donations. Everything donated here stays in the Belton area to help local families,” Jallah explained.

The event also highlighted significant contributions from community partners. Tru Homes, a Clayton home building facility, presented a $7,555 check to Helping Hands Ministry.

“One of Clayton’s five core values is to do good,” said Ben Bockoven, General Manager of Tru Homes. “This is something we do every year, and it’s a direct reflection of our team members’ dedication to giving back to the communities where they live and work.”

Tru Homes has supported the Food for Families Food Drive for at least five years, encouraging employees to volunteer through Clayton’s Voluntary Time Off (VTO) program.

“We offer eight hours of voluntary time off for our team members to engage in community service efforts,” Bockoven added. “This is just one way we strive to provide for the areas where our team members and customers reside.”

Local schools, businesses, and even the Belton Police Department contributed to the event, making it a truly community-driven effort. Jallah expressed gratitude for the ongoing support, underlining how crucial it is for Helping Hands Ministry to fulfill its mission.

“We couldn’t be here without our community,” Jallah said. “And they’re very generous and gracious to us.”

For more information about Helping Hands Ministry or to make a donation, visit their location at 2210 Holland Road, Belton.