Compton McMurry to play at The Beltonian Theatre

By Kierra Pixler, Managing Editor

By Kierra Pixler, Managing Editor

The Beltonian Theatre presents singer-songwriter Compton McMurry on Thursday, January 4 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the concert are $10 and are available at the door or by presale on the website, www.thebeltoniantheatre.com.

McMurry is a Central Texas native who will perform all-original music in his concert event. The first half of his concert is from his 2016 album, Months of the Year. The album focuses on themes of weather and nature through the course of a year. The second half of the concert will feature all-new material. While McMurry has been playing the guitar since fifth grade and singing even longer, he is constantly seeking to challenge himself in his songwriting. In July, he participated in the 7-in-7 challenge, in which he wrote and recorded a song each day for seven days. Since moving to Memphis in August, McMurry has written and recorded a song a week. He credits Switchfoot, Jack Johnson, and Relient K as some of his musical influences.

“I grew up in Central Texas, and learned most of what I know about performance and music in general from Central Texas friends, teachers, and performers,” McMurry said. “I know and love the people here, and I hope they will enjoy hearing my music as much as I enjoy playing it for them.”

“We are pleased to have Compton because The Beltonian Theatre wants to showcase local talent while providing our residents with fun evenings in historic downtown Belton,” owner Zechariah Baker said. The Beltonian Theatre has been reopened two months, and has showcased a variety of classic movies and live events. In January, the movie schedule includes Gone with the Wind, E.T., Escape from New York, Forrest Gump, Pure Country, and Tom Sawyer. The Beltonian has a full concession menu including classic movie concessions, gourmet food items, and craft beer and wine.

The Beltonian Theatre is located in downtown Belton at 219 East Central Avenue. More upcoming events at The Beltonian Theatre can be found at www.thebeltoniantheatre.com or call (254) 831-3161.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Zechariah Baker at (254) 831-3161 or email at zbaker@thebeltontiantheatre.com.

