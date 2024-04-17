November 19, 1963 – April 4, 2024

Cottle Evan Rylander II, age 60, of Temple passed from this life during the early hours of Thursday, April 4th, 2024 at Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Temple. He was born in Corpus Christi, Texas on November 19th, 1963 to Patricia (Wilson) and Cottle Evans Rylander.

At an early age they moved to Temple where he graduated from Temple High School in 1982 and continued his education at TSTC, earning his Associate Degree in Science. Cottle was a lifelong resident of the Temple area. After finishing his educational pursuits, he started working with his father at Temple’s first Whataburger #58 in September 1969. Cottle and his father ran the business together for many years until April 1st, 1993 when they renamed it Rylander’s Best Hamburgers. He was a member of the Texas Restaurant Association and supported St. Vincent DePaul. Cottle was known for his generosity by giving food to the less fortunate that would come to his establishment.

His partner in life of 40 years, Bruce Lanphear and mother Patricia were blessed to have him in their life. Cottle will be deeply missed by all who knew him through his service to the community and his kindness shown to all.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Cottle is survived by his mother, Patricia and partner Bruce both of Temple, sister Kim(Curt) Sanders of Allen, TX, brother Patrick Rylander of Victoria, TX nephews: Ryan, Collin, Casey, Aaron, and Jefferie also niece Rebecca. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the public for all the years of support shown by patronizing Rylander’s all these years.

A celebration of life will be held at St. Lukes Catholic Church in Temple on Friday, April 26, 2024 at 4 o’clock p.m.

Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with all arrangements.