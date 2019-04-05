Council approves public works assistant director nomination

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 18 View / April 5, 2019

By Gary Emmert, Correspondent

The Belton City Council held a regular meeting on Tuesday, March 26 at the Harris Community Center.

There were two individuals who wished to address the City Council in the Public Comments portion of the meeting.

The Belton First United Methodist Church invited everyone to their “Labors of Love 5K Run”, scheduled to take place on May 18 at 9 a.m.

Police Chief Gene Ellis invited the City Council to their Citizens Police Academy Graduation coming up on Thursday, March 28 at 6:30 p.m. at the Harris Community Center.

Following the public comments, the council considered and unanimously approved the minutes of the March 12 meeting as well as a resolution authorizing the City Manager to act on behalf of the City of Belton in accepting offers to conclude right-of-way acquisition for parcels to be acquired by TxDOT for the Loop 121 widening project, which includes Parcels 56, 48/48E, 46/46E and 4.

The City Council also considered and unanimously approved a resolution nominating Jeremy Allamon, Assistant Director of Public Works, as the City’s candidate for election to the Board of Directors of the Central Texas Water Supply Corporation.

In the Planning and Zoning portion of the meeting, the City Council held a public hearing by and considered zoning changes presented by Planning Director Cheryl Maxwell. A public hearing was made available to hear comments from the public regarding all of these matters.

First was an agricultural to single family – 1 zoning district on approximately 1.0 acre located at 1601 Connell Street.

Also considered was a single family – 3 zoning district with a Specific Use Permit for a Church and Ancillary Buildings on approximately 6.92 acres located at 2027 Connell Street.

Marvin Bell from the Magnolia First Baptist Church stated that they approved of it.

“[I am] so excited about this long journey to get to this, and wished [Marvin Bell] the very best going forward,” said Councilman Dan Kirkley. Both motions were approved unanimously.

The council also considered a preliminary plat of West Canyon Trails, comprised of 38.333 acres, as well as four final plats. Areas requirements were all satisfied for Retail Zoning Districts with a few variances. Motions to approve each consideration were approved.

Kristy Davis from Jaynes, Reitmeier, Boyd, & Therell P.C. presented a Comprehensive Annual Financial Report for Fiscal Year 2018. The objective was to plan and perform an audit to provide reasonable assurance that financial statements are free of material misstatement, with “the financial statements presented fairly and needing no audit adjustments.”

Following the presentation, the meeting was adjourned.

