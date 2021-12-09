CTC Police Academy recognizes graduating cadets

Special to the Journal

The Central Texas College (CTC) Police Academy recently hosted graduating ceremonies for cadets in the 2021 Basic Peace Officer (BPOC) Delta and Alpha classes. Graduates in both classes have passed the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE) licensing exam to become peace officers in Texas.

The five-month daytime BPOC Delta class featured 11 graduating cadets. The Top Academic Award winner was Louis Carlisle of the Brownwood Police Department. He achieved a grade average of 96.13 percent. The class academic average was 92.9 percent. Randall Ferguson was voted class president. Earning both the Top Gun and Top Gear awards was Jordan Williams. The cadets named John Wilkerson of the Texas Municipal Police Association, reservist with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department and mayor of Kempner, as best guest instructor.

BPOC Delta 2021 graduates were Andrew Bosquez, Pamela Moura Rodriguez and Eliza Nealy – Copperas Cove Police Department; Louis Caralisle and Randall Ferguson – Brownwood Police Department; Edward Carr – Nolanville Police Department, Brock English – Burnet Police Department; Lindberg Wilborn – Lacy Lakeview Police Department; Jordan Williams – Valley Mills Police Department; and Dustin Morgan and Mathew Rodriguez – independent.

Nine cadets completed the 11-month BPOC Alpha class which was conducted in the evening. Edward Hood of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office earned the top Academic Honors Award for achieving the highest scholastic average of 97.17. The class average was 94.17. Hood was also chosen class president by his peers and was the recipient of the Chuck Dinwiddie Top Gun Award for firearms proficiency. Rodney Lerue earned the Top Gear Award for driving competency. Amy Retz of the Bell County Sheriff’s Office was named the best guest instructor by the graduating cadets.

Graduates of the BPOC Alpha 2021 class were Alicia Cofer, Jonathan Figueroa Hernandez, Marcfugio Jean, Alejandra Padilla and Garrison Williams – independent; Mandy Esparza – Lampasas Precinct #4 Constable’s Office; Edward Hood, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office; Alfredo Ibarra and Rodney Lerue – Bell County Sheriff’s Office.