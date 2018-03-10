Cultural Activities Center offers a unique sponsorship opportunity

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 5 View / March 10, 2018

By Heather Regula, Correspondent

The completion of the renovation of the Frank W. Mayborn Auditorium at the Cultural Activities Center in Temple was celebrated with a Come and Go Reception on Friday, February 23. Attendees enjoyed a first-hand glimpse at the completed project, appetizers, and a special gift. Event sponsors were Precious Memories, Megg’s Cafe, McAlister’s Deli, H-E-B, and Jack Hilliard Distributing.

For $100, community members can have a 2 in. by 5 in. plaque placed on the back of a chair in the auditorium. The donor can personalize the plaque’s wording. The reception allowed sponsors to locate their sponsored seat and the seats of other community members who love and support the CAC.

“Sponsoring a seat is a great way to leave your family name, recognize a loved one, and leave your legacy with the CAC. We are celebrating 60 years in the community this year, and it’s exciting to have the project complete kicking off 2018 and our 60th year,” explained Jane Boone, Marketing Director. “The community has been supporting and helped make this project possible by their contributions. There are over 420 seats in the auditorium, and about 250 seats have been sponsored as of now. There is still room for more names to fill the auditorium! It’s special to have people come in and share their legacy with us.”

Eula Jett sponsored a seat in honor of her late husband, Reverend Robert M. Jett, Sr., the former Minister of Media at the First Baptist Church in Temple.

“I served as a Medical Records Specialist in the original Women’s Army Corps, and then the regular Army, from 1967-1976. I moved to this area in April 1980 for a career change, and I met my husband when he moved into the house across the street from me. He asked me if I knew where any Baptist churches were, so I brought him to my church – First Baptist Church in Temple,” explained Jett. “Our first date was to church, and the rest is history! I served right along alongside my husband in the church and community for many years. He was the official videographer of the Temple Lions Club, and he would film their shows here at the CAC. I’ve always enjoyed the arts, and I dragged him into it. We came to many events here over the years. The sponsorship is important to me as I have so many memories of us here in this auditorium, together.”

Jett continues to attend events at the CAC.

“We are blessed to be in Temple – for such a small town, there is incredible community support and a strong arts program,” stated Jett.

Bob and Marilyn Ritchie sponsored two seats in the auditorium.

“My wife is the resident potter here at the CAC, and we are honored to participate in the sponsorship program. Lots of fun things have taken place in this auditorium, and we are happy to be part of all of it,” remarked Bob Ritchie.

More information about the Cultural Activities Center and the seat sponsorship opportunity can be found at www.cacarts.org or by calling (254) 773-9926.

