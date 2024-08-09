Delay in Bronco Softball Camp advantageous for attendance

By Tony Adams

Belton Journal

It is rare to have a sports camp from the beginning of the summer to nearly the start of the next school year.

For the Lake Belton Softball program, that exact thing happened.

With the centerfield wall toppled over and right field line fence twisted up due to the May 22 tornado, ironically the night the Broncos had started their UIL Class 5A Region III Final game one against Montgomery Lake Creek in Mumford, administrators and Lake Belton coaches decided to move the camp to start on July 29.

The delay helped the Broncos two-fold.

“Our numbers have tripled since camp last summer,” Lake Belton head coach Kelsie McEachern said, who is the reigning TGCA Class 5A/6A Softball Coach of the Year. “I think camp being moved to the end of summer has allowed more kids the opportunity to attend. A lot of the family vacations are now done and over with as school is closely approaching.

The program’s third region final appearance and first state tournament appearance certainly boosted the focus.

“The state tournament run this past year has helped tremendously,” McEachern said. “Kids watched the run this group made this past year and want to be a part of Lake Belton Softball.”

Before stepping on to the playing surfaces of Bronco Diamond and Bronco Park, a unique display of hardware was a conversation piece of the hard work of Broncos before them.

“The trophy table allowed future Broncos to see what we are building here at Lake Belton,” McEachern said. “We want these campers to be included in the experience and want a piece of the success that we’ve had and will continue to have!”

Eighty-nine campers touched the turf and went through the calisthenics and drills that Broncos go through every day. Many of the Broncos’ alumni and returning players were on hand to conduct the exercises.

“We want our campers to experience and learn what our current and past players have learned,” McEachern said. “Every drill has a purpose and the little things do matter. For the campers to see our current and past players have the success that they have had, and to know that these are the drills that helped them is priceless. We are teaching our campers the “Lake Way.””

The Broncos’ success over the past four years, especially in 2024, has many eyes on the program. Those eyes include those of youth coaches in the area, in which there were a handful of in attendance on the first day.

“It was awesome to see so many youth coaches in attendance,” McEachern said. “All of these drills and skills can be implemented at any age and help prepare them. If youth coaches and high school coaches are on the same page, that makes the transition for our athletes that much easier. Our goal is for each camper to learn one thing each day and if someone in the stands can learn something as well, then that’s even better!”

McEachern’s goal in 2024 was to have the Broncos break through to make the state tournament. While that mission was accomplished, the season ended too early. Goals are high, with returners and new players in the Broncos’ fold.

“The 2024 season was amazing in every aspect, however it did not end the way we hoped,” McEachern said. “The moment our athletes step on campus for the 1st day of school, we must move forward. With the incoming talent and the returning talent, the expectations are high. We are hungry and going to make sure we leave no doubt each and every day.”