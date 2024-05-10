Belton Journal Website Banner Image for May 2024
Dennis Baldwin hired as City Manager for MPR

May 10, 2024

Special to the Journal

The Morgan’s Point Resort city council recently announced the appointment of Dennis Baldwin as the new City Manager.

“Mr. Baldwin emerged as the standout candidate among a pool of highly qualified applicants, demonstrating a unique combination of skills, experience, and a forward-thinking vision that resonated deeply with the city’s goals and aspirations. His leadership will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in shaping the future trajectory of Morgan’s Point Resort,” city reps stated in a press release.

During a special session convened on April 19, at 5 p.m. the City Council unanimously approved Mr. Baldwin’s contract.

His official tenure commenced on April 29.