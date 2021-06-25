Dirt Dauber: Friend or Flying Horror?

You might think that any flying wasp type creature is just a stinger with wings. In this edition of “Mark’s Tree Hugging Journal,” we will address some beneficial insects. If you have read my column for any length of time or been around me, you might know that I am fairly tolerant of most living creatures, and flying insects are no exception. Dirt Daubers, or “durtdobbers”; “mud dobbers” as they may be known, are misunderstood. They build those little mud nests that seem to show up in odd places. If there is water and/or mud a dirt dauber is in heaven; they have everything they need for an exciting time. They build the nest all the way to the last small opening. Then they gather some spiders, which they sting into a coma, lay an egg, seal up the door and move on to the next one. Now I tolerate spiders; however, anything that eats spiders is OK in my book, and that includes scorpions.

I say I tolerate spiders, which is true. I probably wouldn’t keep one as a pet, although I know people that do. Spiders eat other insects, so that is a benefit; I can get on board with that. Now to put things into perspective – a spider lays hundreds, maybe thousands of eggs, each hatch into teeny tiny spiders. Creepy, I know. Those tiny spiders eat tiny insects, probably so small you can’t even see them, maybe chigger sized. Now a spider has to sink their fangs into the other insect to turn it into the insect milkshake, so the spider can suck it out of the body for a healthy meal. (You probably shouldn’t eat while reading my column, or even read these right before you go to bed) So in the long run the spider is really doing us a favour by thinning the herd of stray insects in and out of our homes. And yes, everyone has a spider or two in their house. Even if you don’t see them, they are there, lurking around looking for something to bite.

Now a dirt dauber will gather a few spiders for each nest they build, so they are serving their purpose. I have had a spider or two startle me by being somewhere that they were not welcome, usually on my shirt or even my face, so they are not really at the top of list of favourable insects. Scorpions will also eat spiders, but they can sting the heck out of you, especially bare foot, so I let them live outside. But inside the house they are meeting the sole of my boot. Dirt daubers, on the other hand, do not sting and are basically harmless to people. I let them have their way, even picking them up when they end up inside for some reason. I have never been stung by one, and they are not really aggressive. At times they are annoying because they build their nests in some strange places. They also tend to be quite colorful as well, iridescent black or a combination of colours. Here is how to tell them apart from the wasp family, which are less fun. A dirt dauber has three distinct body parts, much like a wasp, however, they are joined with a tiny, almost wire-like joint. Also, when they land, they fold their wings into one, unlike a wasp that always looks like both sets of wings are ready to go. And since I am on the wasp topic, here is a free fact. The wasp looking insect that is yellow and black and lives in a hanging nest like other wasps is actually a Golden Paper Wasp. I know they have been called Yellow Jackets for a long time. Yellow Jackets are more like a hornet, living in the ground, and have a terrible temper; they are fierce and can sting quite quickly. I am not sure what eats the Yellow Jackets, but I would give them a house to live in so I could have some protection.

We have a lot of odd critters that live with us here in Texas, some of which bite and sting. Most of them serve a purpose in the food chain.It might be easy to overlook that when staring at a stinger or a set of teeth, but we can live in peace together. And often the critter is more scared of you, seeing how you are probably huge to them. Although a few times I have witnessed a person (no gender here as I have seen men squeal like little girls) that was so afraid I am not sure that anything could be more scared than that. Enjoy your week and let the wasps and daubers fly and live a happy life. Flies on the hand are destined for the business end of a flyswatter, and we won’t even get on the topic of mosquitoes.