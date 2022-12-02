DISTRICT 8 FARM & RANCH SEMINAR TO BE HELD DECEMBER 8TH

FLOYD INGRAM

COUNTY EXTENSION AGENT- AG BELL COUNTY

A multi-county Farm and Ranch Seminar for fanners and ranchers conducted by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in District 8 is scheduled for Thursday, December 8, 2022. The District 8 Farm and Ranch Seminar will be offered at 14 different locations across Central Texas. Bell County Extension will host a location at Summers Mill Conference Center, 7441 FM 1123 in Belton. Breakfast tacos will be served during registration and lunch will include hamburger steaks with all the trimmings, mashed potatoes, green beans, salad, rolls, iced tea, and dessert.

Private Applicators License holders must obtain 15 hours of CEUs every five years to

renew/recertify their license specifically including two hours of Laws and Regulations and two hours of Integrated Pest Management (1PM). Licensed commercial and non-commercial applicators are required to recertify every year by obtaining five continuing education credits with one credit each from two of the following categories: Laws and Regulations, Integrated Pest Management, or Drift Minimization.

The December 8th seminar will provide participants with the opportunity to receive up to eight (8) CEUs. Of the eight (8) hours, three (3) hours will be in General, two (2) hours in IPM, two (2) hours in Laws and Regulations and one (1) hour in Drift. Licensed commercial and non-commercial applicators will be able to obtain their required five hours within the first five hours of the program.

Reserve your spot by calling (254) 933-5305 or register and pay online at https://bell-crops-committee.square.site/.

Program Agenda 7:00 AM Registration, 7:30 AM Pasture Management and Drought Recovery

1 GEN Dr. Larry Redmon Professor and Associate Depa1iment Head of Soil & Crops Sciences, 8:30AM TDA Laws & Regulations Update 1 L&R Dr. Don Renchie Extension Agricultural and Environmental Safety Specialist, 9:30 AM Pesticide Drift Management 1 Drift Dr. Ben McKnight

Assistant Professor and Extension Cotton Specialist, 10:30 AM TDA Laws & Regulations Compliance 1 L&R Elizabeth Prokop Texas Department of Agriculture Certification and Compliance Specialist, 11:30AM Lunch, 12:00 PM An IPM Approach to Insect Management in Forages 1 IPM Dr. David Kerns Associate Department Head and Extension IPM Coordinator, 1:00 PM Alternative Herbicides for Weed Control in Pastures 1 GEN Dr. Scott Nolte Extension Weed Specialist, 2:00 PM External Parasite Control in Livestock 1 IPM Dr. Sonja Swiger Extension IPM Specialist, 3:00 PM I.D. & Management of Insects in Trees & Drought Stress and Recovery 1 GEN Dr. David Appel Professor & Extension Plant Pathologist, 4:00 PM Program Evaluations, Certificates & Adjourn

Educational programs of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service are open to all people without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, genetic infonnation, or veteran status.

The Texas A&M University System, U.S. Department of Agriculture, and the County Commissioners Courts of Texas Cooperating