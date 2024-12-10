December 10, 1949 – November 11, 2024

Donna Katherine White, age 74, of Belton, peacefully passed away on Monday, November 11, 2024, at Baylor Scott and White. She was born in San Benito, TX on the 10th day of December 1949 as the 3rd of 4 children (and the only daughter) to parents Paul O. and Eunice Dunlap.

Donna graduated from New Braunfels High School in 1968. Continuing her education was very important to her, and she obtained a BBA and a master’s degree in health services administration all the while working for the Vice President of Business and Finance at UMHB as an administration assistant for 18 years.

One of her proudest accomplishments was raising Nathan and Kathie. These years were filled with annual family reunions, card games, sporting events, marching contests, and hosting her kid’s friends at their home. She was known, for many years, at First Baptist Church of Belton being active in youth activities, the singles ministry, handbells, and choir. As Nathan and Kathie were becoming adults, Donna met her loving and devoted husband Roger White, a faithful companion that would walk with her the last 25 years of her life. They were married at the First Baptist Church of Belton on June 24, 2000. They shared many happy times in the Troy and Belton area for 10 years. At one time Donna lived in Fredericksburg and ran a Bed and Breakfast hotel for 15 years. Her determination and work ethic made her successful and she also acquired many friends and acquaintances during those years.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Paul Dunlap.

Donna leaves behind her husband, Roger of Belton, son Nathan Saxton of Midland, and daughter Kathie Thomison of Belton. Her family also included stepdaughters: Laurie White of Temple and Malissa Solar of Pendleton, and brothers John Dunlap of Bowie and Clark Dunlap of Richmond. She was blessed with 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. As a strong believer in Jesus Christ, she also leaves a legacy of Faith.

A service for family and friends was held at First Baptist Church of Troy on Sunday, December 8, 2024, at 2 o’clock in the afternoon. Visitation began at 1:30 before her memorial service.

Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple has been entrusted with the arrangements.