Downtown Belton street party to kick off Belton 4th of July Celebration

Downtown Belton street party to kick off Belton 4th of July CelebrationSpecial to the Journal

The Belton Area Chamber of Commerce is kicking off the 4th of July Celebration with a Downtown Belton Street Party on Saturday, June 25 featuring live music, food trucks, craft beer and wine, activities and games, and fun for all.

This non-ticketed family-friendly event is open to the public at no charge with a goal of bringing people together to celebrate in the Downtown Belton area.

Live musical entertainment will be performing on the Vista Real Estate Stage on Central throughout the evening, beginning at 5:30 p.m. The stage will be located in front of the Historic Bell County Courthouse.

Featuring encore performances from last year, leading off will be the Leon River Band, featuring Kyle Heitmiller, Elizabeth Finch, Jerry Pate and Jeff Pustka. Next on stage the award winning Tejano band, Grupo Pression, and then closing out the evening will be Kenny Orts and the No Chance Ban, all under the direction of Stage Manager Seth Vance with Texas Tour Gear.

“We are excited about bringing this event back to our community for the 4th of July Celebration,” stated Randy Pittenger, Belton Area Chamber President/CEO. “We are especially thankful for our event sponsors who are making this available to our community and visitors at no charge.”

Sponsors for the Belton Downtown Street Party include Vista Real Estate, CGI, H-E-B, Extraco Banks, Moore Air, Summer Fun, Bell County Motoworks, West Temple Orthodontics, Scores Pizza and Wings, First Community Title, Schoepf’s BBQ, ASCO, Hole in the Wall, KWTX News 10, Buzz Softball, NRG, Redbox+, i9 Sports, and Bold Republic.

Several family friendly activities will be available throughout the event. West Temple Orthodontics will be sponsoring the Photo Social Photo Booth, First Community Title will be providing face painting, Bell County Motoworks will have motorcycles on display, the Black Axe Company will have their mobile axe throwing trailer, Vista Real Estate and Extraco Banks will have corn hole and other games set up on the courthouse lawn, Buzz Softball will have a variety of kid friendly games, and other activities will be available. A variety of food trucks and craft brew will also be on site.

In addition to these activities, two special efforts will be involved raising funds for Belton Police Foundation and Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity.

The week leading up to July 4th will be full of festivities, including the annual Carnival in Liberty Park and the 98th annual PRCA Rodeo at the Bell County Expo. On Monday, July 4, we will celebrate the Patriotic Program, Parade, Festival on Nolan Creek featuring the High5 Hot Dog Eating Contest and the 1st Cavalry Rock Band from Fort Hood, and then close out with the Backyard Party at Schoepf’s Concert and Fireworks, featuring the popular band with roots in Belton, Sprung, returning for an encore performance prior to the fireworks show. This is a non-ticketed event, open to the public, although reserved tables are available.

For more information about these events, visit the website at www.beltonchamber.com, call 254-939-3551, or email info@beltonchamber.com.