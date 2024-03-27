Drake tosses no-hitter

By Tony Adams,

Belton Journal

The Belton Tigers looked to continue their seven-game winning streak on Tuesday night, as they hosted the Ellison Eagles at Tidwell Field.

Easton Drake needed just 63 pitches over five innings and drove in four runs as the Tigers no-hit the Eagles, 15-0.

Belton (12-5, 3-0 District 22-5A) scored twice in the first inning, as they took advantage of two hit batters, a walk, and an error. Trap Johnson singled home Reese Rumfield and Bryson Sauceda was hit by a pitch that forced home Drake to give the Tigers an early 2-0 lead.

Drake allowed just two runners in the game, both via walks. A two-out walk was stranded at first base in the first inning and a leadoff walk to an Eagle in the second inning was caught stealing by Sebastian Davila.

“The two walks were due to trying to figure out the umpire’s strike zone,” Drake said. “I figured it out and kept throwing strikes.”

Belton sent 15 batters to the plate in the bottom of the second inning and scored ten times. Landon Baker scored on an error, Cole Haisler singled in a run, Sauceda doubled home Heisler and Trap Johnson, Jose Rangel and Rashaun Peoples both scored on passed balls, Rumfield’s sacrifice fly scored Sauceda, and Drake had a bases-clearing double to put the Tigers out front, 12-0.

Most of the starters were substituted in the third inning, as the Tigers continued to manufacture runs. Sauceda scored on an error and Baker scored on a passed ball to increase the Tigers’ lead to 14.

A bases-loaded walk to Brett Shadrick in the bottom of the fourth accounted for the Tigers’ final run.

Drake struck out nine and walked two in his complete-game no-hitter.

“I was feeling it on the mound, and I was dialed in,” Drake said. “I just kept throwing strike after strike.”

There were times during Belton’s big rallies where there were long periods of inactivity for the Wayland Baptist commit.

“Between innings, I would go up to the plate and hit, and after that, I threw and kept warm,” Drake said. “I kept my focus all throughout the game.”

Belton run-ruled University previously on Friday night, 11-1. Johnson had two and Belton’s six hits, as they also drew six walks, had three batters hit, and took advantage of three Trojan errors. Drake picked up the walk-off single in that contest.

The Tigers will complete the two-game district series in Killeen at Ellison on Friday night before hosting Shoemaker on Tuesday.