Early voting begins next week for March 1 primary election

By BRITTANY FHOLERBelton Journal

Early voting for the March Primary Election starts Tuesday, Feb. 14 and runs through Feb. 25, with Election Day on March 1.

This election features both the Republican Primary and the Democratic Primary and allows voters to narrow down the candidates from each party that will be featured on the General Election ballot in November.

Voting hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Feb. 14-18; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Feb. 19; 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Feb. 20; and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Feb. 22-25.

Early Voting will be held at the following locations:

• Belton – Bell County Courthouse Annex, 550 East 2nd Ave

• Killeen – Bell County Annex, 304 Priest Drive

• Killeen -Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd

• Temple – Bell County Annex, 205 East Central Ave

• Salado – Salado Church of Christ, 217 North Stagecoach

• Harker Heights – Parks & Recreation Center, 307 Millers Crossing

Voting on March 1 will take place between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and voters in Bell County can vote at any of the county polling locations, which can be found at https://www.bellcountytx.com/departments/elections/polling_locations.php. For Belton residents, this includes Belton Nazarene Church at 701 Sparta Road; Belton Annex at 550 E. 2nd Ave.; Christ the King Catholic Church at 210 E. 24th St; and the Belton Senior Center at 842 S. Mitchell.

All Texas voters must have a valid form of photo ID: either a state driver’s license (issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety); a Texas election identification certificate (issued by DPS); a Texas personal identification card (issued by DPS); a Texas license to carry a handgun (issued by DPS); a U.S. military ID card with a personal photo; a U.S. citizenship certificate with a personal photo; or a U.S. passport.

The candidates for the Republican Primary are as follows:

U.S. Congressional Representative – District 11:

August Pfluger (Incumbent)

U.S. Congressional Representative- District 31:

Mike Williams

Abhiram Garapati

John Carter (Incumbent)

Governor

Chad Prather

Danny Harrison

Rick Perry

Don Huffines

Greg Abbott (Incumbent)

Kandy Kaye Horn

Allen West

Paul Belew

Lieutenant Governor

Dan Patrick (Incumbent)

Aaron Sorrells

Daniel Miller

Trayce Bradford

Zach Vance

Todd M. Bullis

Attorney General

Louie Gohmert

George P. Bush

Ken Paxton (Incumbent)

Eva Guzman

Comptroller of Public Accounts

Mark V. Goloby

Glenn Hegar (Incumbent)

Commissioner of the General Land Office

Don W. Minton

Ben Armenta

Rufus Lopez

Tim Westley

Jon Spiers

Victor Avila

Dawn Buckingham

Weston Martinez

Commissioner of Agriculture

James White

Carey A. Counsil

Sid Miller (Incumbent)

Railroad Commissioner

Tom Slocum Jr.

Dawayne Tipton

Wayne Christian (Incumbent)

Sarah Stogner

Marvin “Sarge” Summers”

Texas Supreme Court Justice, Place 3

Debra Lehrmann (Incumbent)

Texas Supreme Court Justice, Place 5

Rebecca Huddle (Incumbent)

Texas Supreme Court Justice, Place 9

Evan Young (Incumbent)

David J. Schenck

Court of Criminal Appeals Judge, Place 2

Mary Lou Keel (Incumbent)

Court of Criminal Appeals Judge, Place 5

Clint Morgan

Scott Walker (Incumbent)

Court of Criminal Appeals Judge, Place 6

Jesse F. McClure III (Incumbent)

State Board of Education Member, District 10

Tom Maynard (Incumbent)

State Senator, District 24

Pete Flores

Raul Reyes

Lamar Lewis

State Representative, District 54

Brad Buckley (Incumbent)

State Representative, District 55

Hugh D. Shine (Incumbent)

Justice, 3rd Court of Appeals District, Place 4

Lesli R. Fitzpatrick

169th Judicial District, Judge

Cari Starriott-Burnett (Incumbent)

264th Judicial District, Judge

Paul L. Lepak (Incumbent)

County Judge

David Blackburn (Incumbent)

County Court at Law No. 1

Paul A. Motz

County Court at Law No. 2

John Mischtian (Incumbent)

County Court at Law No. 3

Rebecca Depew (Incumbent)

District Clerk

Joanna Flores Staton (Incumbent)

County Clerk

Shelley Coston (Incumbent)

County Treasurer

Gaylon Evans (Incumbent)

County Commissioner, Precinct 2

Bobby Whitson (Incumbent)

County Commissioner, Precinct 4

Chris Bray

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1

Theodore Ted Duffield (Incumbent)

Reese Davis

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2

Richard Sapp

Cliff Coleman (Incumbent)

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3, Place 1- Unexpired Term

Velva Johnson

Keith Reed

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3, Place 2

Larry Wilkey

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4, Place 2

Steve Harris

The candidates in the Democratic Primary are:

Governor

Rich Wakeland

Inocencio (Inno) Barrientez

Joy Diaz

Michael Cooper

Beto O’Rourke

Lieutenant Governor

Carla Brailey

Mike Collier

Michelle Beckley

Attorney General

Mike Fields

Lee Merritt

S. “TBone” Raynor

Rochelle Mercedes Garza

Joe Jaworski

Comptroller of Public Accounts

Tim Mahoney

Angel Luis Vega

Janet T. Dudding

Commissioner of the General Land Office

Jay Kleberg

Michael Lange

Sandragrace Martinez

Jinny Suh

Commissioner of Agriculture

Ed Ireson

Susan Hays

Railroad Commissioner

Luke Warford

Texas Supreme Court Justice, Place 3

Erin A. Nowell

Texas Supreme Court Justice, Place 5

Amanda Reichek

Texas Supreme Court Justice, Place 9

Julia Maldonado

Court of Criminal Appeals Judge, Place 5

Dana Huffman

Court of Criminal Appeals Judge, Place 6

Robert Johnson

State Board of Education, District 14

Tracy Fisher

State Senator, District 24

Kathy Jones-Hospod

Jeremy Kohlwes

State Representative, District 54

Johnathan Hildner

State Representative, District 55

Tristian T.D. Sanders

Justice, 3rd Court of Appeals District, Place 4

Beth Payan

Rosa Lopez Theofanis

Paula Knippa

County Court at Law No. 2

Kurt Glass

County Commissioner, Precinct 2

Stacey Wilson

County Commissioner, Precinct 4

Louie Minor

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4, Place 2

Nicola J. James