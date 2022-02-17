Early voting begins next week for March 1 primary election

Belton Journal
Early voting for the March Primary Election starts Tuesday, Feb. 14 and runs through Feb. 25, with Election Day on March 1.
This election features both the Republican Primary and the Democratic Primary and allows voters to narrow down the candidates from each party that will be featured on the General Election ballot in November.
Voting hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Feb. 14-18; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Feb. 19; 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Feb. 20; and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Feb. 22-25.
Early Voting will be held at the following locations:
• Belton – Bell County Courthouse Annex, 550 East 2nd Ave
• Killeen – Bell County Annex, 304 Priest Drive
• Killeen -Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd
• Temple – Bell County Annex, 205 East Central Ave
• Salado – Salado Church of Christ, 217 North Stagecoach
• Harker Heights – Parks & Recreation Center, 307 Millers Crossing
Voting on March 1 will take place between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and voters in Bell County can vote at any of the county polling locations, which can be found at https://www.bellcountytx.com/departments/elections/polling_locations.php. For Belton residents, this includes Belton Nazarene Church at 701 Sparta Road; Belton Annex at 550 E. 2nd Ave.; Christ the King Catholic Church at 210 E. 24th St; and the Belton Senior Center at 842 S. Mitchell.
All Texas voters must have a valid form of photo ID: either a state driver’s license (issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety); a Texas election identification certificate (issued by DPS); a Texas personal identification card (issued by DPS); a Texas license to carry a handgun (issued by DPS); a U.S. military ID card with a personal photo; a U.S. citizenship certificate with a personal photo; or a U.S. passport.
The candidates for the Republican Primary are as follows:
U.S. Congressional Representative – District 11:
August Pfluger (Incumbent)
U.S. Congressional Representative- District 31:
Mike Williams
Abhiram Garapati
John Carter (Incumbent)
Governor
Chad Prather
Danny Harrison
Rick Perry
Don Huffines
Greg Abbott (Incumbent)
Kandy Kaye Horn
Allen West
Paul Belew
Lieutenant Governor
Dan Patrick (Incumbent)
Aaron Sorrells
Daniel Miller
Trayce Bradford
Zach Vance
Todd M. Bullis
Attorney General
Louie Gohmert
George P. Bush
Ken Paxton (Incumbent)
Eva Guzman
Comptroller of Public Accounts
Mark V. Goloby
Glenn Hegar (Incumbent)
Commissioner of the General Land Office
Don W. Minton
Ben Armenta
Rufus Lopez
Tim Westley
Jon Spiers
Victor Avila
Dawn Buckingham
Weston Martinez
Commissioner of Agriculture
James White
Carey A. Counsil
Sid Miller (Incumbent)
Railroad Commissioner
Tom Slocum Jr.
Dawayne Tipton
Wayne Christian (Incumbent)
Sarah Stogner
Marvin “Sarge” Summers”
Texas Supreme Court Justice, Place 3
Debra Lehrmann (Incumbent)
Texas Supreme Court Justice, Place 5
Rebecca Huddle (Incumbent)
Texas Supreme Court Justice, Place 9
Evan Young (Incumbent)
David J. Schenck
Court of Criminal Appeals Judge, Place 2
Mary Lou Keel (Incumbent)
Court of Criminal Appeals Judge, Place 5
Clint Morgan
Scott Walker (Incumbent)
Court of Criminal Appeals Judge, Place 6
Jesse F. McClure III (Incumbent)
State Board of Education Member, District 10
Tom Maynard (Incumbent)
State Senator, District 24
Pete Flores
Raul Reyes
Lamar Lewis
State Representative, District 54
Brad Buckley (Incumbent)
State Representative, District 55
Hugh D. Shine (Incumbent)
Justice, 3rd Court of Appeals District, Place 4
Lesli R. Fitzpatrick
169th Judicial District, Judge
Cari Starriott-Burnett (Incumbent)
264th Judicial District, Judge
Paul L. Lepak (Incumbent)
County Judge
David Blackburn (Incumbent)
County Court at Law No. 1
Paul A. Motz
County Court at Law No. 2
John Mischtian (Incumbent)
County Court at Law No. 3
Rebecca Depew (Incumbent)
District Clerk
Joanna Flores Staton (Incumbent)
County Clerk
Shelley Coston (Incumbent)
County Treasurer
Gaylon Evans (Incumbent)
County Commissioner, Precinct 2
Bobby Whitson (Incumbent)
County Commissioner, Precinct 4
Chris Bray
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1
Theodore Ted Duffield (Incumbent)
Reese Davis
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2
Richard Sapp
Cliff Coleman (Incumbent)
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3, Place 1- Unexpired Term
Velva Johnson
Keith Reed
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3, Place 2
Larry Wilkey
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4, Place 2
Steve Harris
The candidates in the Democratic Primary are:
Governor
Rich Wakeland
Inocencio (Inno) Barrientez
Joy Diaz
Michael Cooper
Beto O’Rourke
Lieutenant Governor
Carla Brailey
Mike Collier
Michelle Beckley
Attorney General
Mike Fields
Lee Merritt
S. “TBone” Raynor
Rochelle Mercedes Garza
Joe Jaworski
Comptroller of Public Accounts
Tim Mahoney
Angel Luis Vega
Janet T. Dudding
Commissioner of the General Land Office
Jay Kleberg
Michael Lange
Sandragrace Martinez
Jinny Suh
Commissioner of Agriculture
Ed Ireson
Susan Hays
Railroad Commissioner
Luke Warford
Texas Supreme Court Justice, Place 3
Erin A. Nowell
Texas Supreme Court Justice, Place 5
Amanda Reichek
Texas Supreme Court Justice, Place 9
Julia Maldonado
Court of Criminal Appeals Judge, Place 5
Dana Huffman
Court of Criminal Appeals Judge, Place 6
Robert Johnson
State Board of Education, District 14
Tracy Fisher
State Senator, District 24
Kathy Jones-Hospod
Jeremy Kohlwes
State Representative, District 54
Johnathan Hildner
State Representative, District 55
Tristian T.D. Sanders
Justice, 3rd Court of Appeals District, Place 4
Beth Payan
Rosa Lopez Theofanis
Paula Knippa
County Court at Law No. 2
Kurt Glass
County Commissioner, Precinct 2
Stacey Wilson
County Commissioner, Precinct 4
Louie Minor
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4, Place 2
Nicola J. James