Early voting starts next week ahead of May 4 election

By LYNETTE SOWELL

The Belton Journal

Early voting begins on Monday, April 22, for the May 4 general and special elections.

Voters will be heading to the polls for the Belton Independent School District board of trustees for Area 4.

BISD Area 4 trustee incumbent, Board Vice President Chris Flor, is running for re-election, with Leslie Ann Griggs Davis also running for Area 4.

The board canceled the Area 2 Trustee Election, as Erin Bass, the Board Secretary representing Area 2, drew no opponent.

The City of Belton is holding a special election on May 4, where voters may vote for or against the legal sale of all alcoholic beverages including mixed beverages.

After approximately 2,800 unprocessed signatures were presented to Belton’s City Clerk, the council accepted the petition from the voters. This initiative was supported by both business and community sectors.

The main goal of the ballot item is to broaden the scope of alcohol sales in Belton.

Currently, there are disparate alcohol ordinances that create challenges for local businesses and hinder their growth potential.

By including fine wine, package stores, and establishing consistent guidelines for alcohol sales across the city, the hope is to foster an environment that encourages the development of family-owned establishments and attracts new enterprises.

The Belton City Council canceled the May 4 general election, as incumbents David K. Leigh and Craig Pearson are running unopposed.

Early voting will be held at the conference room of Belton City Hall.

Voting hours on April 22-26 will be 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.; April 29 and 30 from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Election Day voting will be at the Harris Community Center from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.