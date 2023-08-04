Eldred’s Nursery sets date for grand opening rededication

By DAVID TUMAThe Belton Journal

A grand opening rededication will be held at Eldred’s Nursery, located at 1220 N. Main, on Friday =m August 11 at 10 a.m.

The Nursery Foundation was established on January 1, 2017, for the purpose of offering job training for individuals with disabilities. This begins as the trainee transitions from high school to adulthood.

They offer a wide variety of plants, trees, shrubs, and flowers. Their Texas native selection is impressive.

They also know which plants are deer resistant and what plants do well in bright sunlight.

“This place was opened with prayer. It is a non-profit organization. We never held a grand opening or ribbon cutting,” said owner Margaret Chadwick.

There is a connected cottage to the facility called Evans Place where the students practice skill development. Evans Place also includes restrooms and a break area. This part of the property was donated.

So far Eldred’s has placed 23 special needs youth with jobs.

“Watching people grow and develop their skills and seeing their faces light up when finding out they can do something they didn’t think they could is wonderful,” said Chadwick.

Margaret, along with her husband, Rob, oversee the facility. The pair has touched many, many lives in this endeavor.

They are also very informative on what plants work in different environments. If they don’t know the answer, they usually can find someone that does.

There are 10 planters downtown placed by the Downtown Belton Business Alliance. Eldred’s Nursery provides the plants (purchased) and waters them multiple times each week. The plan worked so well that the City of Belton added its planters downtown.

“We are excited to be a part of the grand opening and show our support. We have developed a working relationship with Eldred’s Nursery. I have two grandchildren who are handicapped. Eldred’s is a huge part of the community,” said Leila Valchar, owner of My Giving Tree and also president of the Downtown Belton Business Alliance.

The special needs youth tend to the plants and shrubs daily at Eldred’s. The facility also accepts donations and grants and gifts.