Emma Joan Normand Northen  

July 4, 1936 – December 8, 2024

Emma was born in Amarillo on July 4, 1936 and passed away on December 8, 2024. Her family moved to Belton in 1944 for her father to assist with the family farm on Normand Hill in Belton.

She was baptized at First Baptist Church on December 7, 1945 which happened to be GrandPappy Horne’s birthday.

Dr. James Baisden baptized her. She was the first child he baptized, officiated at her marriage and saw the first child born at the same pastorate.

FBC Belton was a huge part of her life as a youth with GA camps, Spring and Fall revivals and mission opportunities. She served as a part-time secretary for the church. GA coordinator for WMU and circle leader, Sunday School teacher, Children’s choir sponsor and Church hostess committee. She helped open the Chid Care Center upon inception. She had many fond memories of the James Baisden, Charles Tope and Leroy Kemp years.

She attended Belton ISD and graduated in 1954.

True love was kindled on the baseball field where her father and Houston Northen were coaches for their young sons teams. Joan and Maurice met in the bleachers and they were married on October 16, 1954 at the First Baptist Church Belton with James Baisden officiating.

They just celebrated their 70th year anniversary of marriage. Joan was the perfect farmer’s wife until Maurice retired from farming. Houston and Maurice were known for having the first bale of cotton in Bell County more years than not. She was the stay-at-home mother with three children, serving her church, her children’s schools and assisting family. In 1967, when her mother went to work at MHB as registrar and teaching in the business department, Joan’s world changed.

Her parents made an ultimatum that she would enroll in college and become a teacher. She was not thrilled. Norman Lee was in 6th grade, Royda was in first grade and Robin was in kindergarten, but she followed Mrs. Moon’s advice at her parents’ request and graduated in 1970 with a bachelor of education degree. She even did all the extra things college gals did with three children in reserve. She was the 3rd generation UMHB graduate. The family was awarded the Parker award for being a multigenerational family. There are now 5 generations to attend UMHB. In the fall of 1970, she worked for MHB to get the Childcare Center set up for babies and to get totally accredited. In 1971 she did long term substitute teaching at Miller Heights Elementary and in 1972 she was hired by the Belton Independent School District as the first Early Childhood Education teacher. In the summers, for a few years, she went to TWU for extra certification and training and would leave the three children with Maurice and “Granny” Stocker during the week. It worked so well.

Joan started many first-time special projects in the department of special education to take special needs children beyond what was considered normal. She taught at the old Harris school and Miller Heights elementary. She retired in 1993 after 22 years of public school teaching. She taught deaf, blind and special needs children and loved each one.

Her most exciting event of her teaching career was in 1993 when she rewrote the state TEA curriculum for the Texas celebration of the 200th birthday of Sam Houston celebrated in all Texas schools. In 1993 she attended seminars at Sam Houston State University for two weeks to prepare her for this project.

In 1975 a real change occurred in the Northen house. In August of that year after 15 years with no new children, Carol Beth was born. Surprise!! She had the blessing of having three mothers and two fathers at home to raise her. That was a blessing to all.

Joan retired early to be able to do all of Carol Beth’s senior year activities and college preparations. She became a certified quilt appraiser and restorer. It was her passion and became her obsession. She worked with the Bell County Museum to catalog as many country quilts and appraise them throughout the county. Joan gave many programs over the years and free appraisals. She loved quilts and had over 500 at one time.

She and Maurice traveled the state with the Western Swing Music Circuit and became lifelong friends with many of the musicians.

After Maurice retired from the post office, and later from farming, they settled back and became grandparents that were extraordinary. They lived on the same property that has been in the family for over 140 years and where Maurice was born. As it is said, “She had a well lived life.”