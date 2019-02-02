Executive Director Coleman Hampton receives Governor’s award

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 13 View / February 2, 2019

Special to the Journal

On January 17, Bell County Museum Executive Director Coleman Hampton received the Governor’s Award for Historic Preservation for his work as Chair of the Brazos Trail Region, part of the Texas Heritage Trails Program. The Texas Historical Commission has presented the prestigious Governor’s Award for Historic Preservation since 1991. The award recognizes the highest achievement in historic and prehistoric heritage.

The Brazos Trail Region encompasses eighteen counties, including Bell County, and is part of a statewide initiative to encourage visitor travel to historic buildings, sites, and museums. The Bell County Historic

Courthouse, Bell County Museum Carnegie Library, and many other historic sites in the Brazos Region help bring visitors to the area.

“I am honored to accept this award on behalf of the Brazos Region Board of Trustees. Executive Director Andrea Barefield has taken enormous strides in helping increase visitation and visibility to the Brazos Region,” said Coleman Hampton.

“Heritage and cultural tourism strengthens local economies and enriches lives. The Texas Historical Commission does important work through its many programs, including the Texas Historic Courthouse Preservation Program. We have a wonderful County Courthouse near the museum, and I hope Texas Historical Commission grants funds to finalize preservation of this important structure in Bell County,” Hampton continued.

