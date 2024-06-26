Former Belton Tiger Megan Crook appointed new principal of Belton Middle School

Special to the Journal

Former Belton Tiger Megan Crook is stepping into the role of principal at Belton Middle School.

With 27 years in education and 22 years within the Belton ISD family, Crook brings extensive experience to her new position.

Her educational career began in 1997 as a social studies teacher in Kentucky. In 2002, she joined Belton High School as a teacher and team lead. In 2014, she was promoted to assistant principal at Belton High School, serving in that capacity until 2019.

Since 2019, Crook has been the assistant principal of Belton New Tech @Waskow.

“Megan Crook’s unwavering commitment to excellence and her profound impact on our school community make her the perfect leader for our students, staff, and families,” said Ben Smith, Belton ISD Executive Director of Campus Leadership for Secondary Campuses. “We are confident that under her leadership, Belton Middle School will continue to thrive.”

Crook holds a Bachelor of Arts in History and Political Science from Western Kentucky University and a Master of Educational Leadership from Lamar University. She will start her new position on Monday, July 8.