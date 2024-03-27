August 16, 1946 – March 19, 2024

Frances Ann Athey, beloved wife, mother, sister, and friend, passed away on March 19, 2024, leaving behind a legacy of love and kindness that will forever be cherished.

She was born on August 16, 1946, in the vibrant city of Chicago, IL, to her parents Walter and Phyllis (Deoring) Sanocki.

Frances married Jim Athey on July 27, 1968 in Illinois.

Frances’s pursuit of knowledge led her to earn a Master’s degree in accounting. She dedicated her career to working diligently as a CPA. Income tax season held a special place in her heart.

Outside of her professional life, Frances found joy in simple yet meaningful activities. She poured her creativity into knitting blankets for expecting mothers, finding fulfillment in bringing warmth and comfort to others. Crocheting and rug hooking were among her favorite hobbies, allowing her to express herself artistically and create beautiful pieces that will be treasured by those she leaves behind.

Frances was preceded in death by her loving parents and a sister.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 55 years, Jim Athey; her son, Thomas Joseph Athey; her daughter, Kayla Donatochey; her brother, David Sanoski and sister, Mary Stcovic, along with a host of relatives and friends who will miss her dearly.

In remembering Frances Ann Athey, we celebrate a life filled with compassion, generosity, and unwavering love for those around her. Her warm smile and gentle spirit touched the hearts of all who knew her.

Services are entrusted to Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton, TX.