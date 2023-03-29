Free tax preparation service available

Free tax preparation service availableSpecial to the Journal

Texas A&M University – Central Texas students are answering the call to service by volunteering with United Way of Central Texas’ Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program. VITA provides free tax preparation for qualified households.

Sites include First Baptist Church Temple, Monday 4:00 and 8:00 PM at 8015 W. Adams Ave.; the Gatesville Public Library, Thursdays, between Noon – 4:00 p.m., 111 N 8th St., Gatesville; Rose Hall, Temple, Tuesdays 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm, and Saturdays 9:00 am and 1:00 pm, 107 N 9th St., Temple, through April 18; YMCA Harker Heights, Wednesdays noon – 4 p.m. through April 12, 110 Mountain Lion Rd., Heart of Texas Goodwill Job Connection, Wednesday noon – 4 p.m. through April 12th, 2601 Commerce St., Belton; Workforce Solutions of Central Texas, Thursdays through April 13, noon to 4 p.m., 300 Cheyenne Dr., Killeen; and at the Temple Community Clinic, Friday from noon to 4 p.m., 1905 Curtis B Elliot Dr., Temple; and at First Heroes National Bank- Fort Hood (post access required), Tuesday from noon to 4 p.m., T.J Mills Blvd., Fort Hood.

Appointments must be made ahead of time for all locations, online at www.uwct.org or call (254) 778-8616.

Filers must qualify with an annual household income of less than $60,000, and must bring a photo ID, Social Security Card, as well as checking/savings account statement with bank routing numbers, required for direct deposit of tax refund. Also, if applicable, filers should bring a copy of last year’s federal tax return, 1095-(A, B, or C) – (proof of health insurance), 1099-G (unemployment insurance benefits), 1099-INT (bank interest), 1098-T (tuition statement), Notice 1319 (advance child credit), or 1099-NEC, 1099-MISC, and/or 1099-K.

Assistant Professor of accounting Dr. Ran Li is leading the VITA initiative for the university. She emphasizes that service learning in general benefits the community.

“Our area needs competent general accountants and tax accountants. With the IRS VITA program, our students can step in and help the community, while gaining real-world experience,” she said.

Jenifer Dernehl, a junior pursuing her BBA in accounting, first heard about the program in class and jumped at the opportunity to get field experience and work with the community.

“I wanted to have the opportunity to apply the concepts I’ve learned in class and taking what I’ve learned from this accounting degree and using it to help people,” Dernehl said.

Although there might be a misconception that accounting and taxes are “very dry,” the subject of personal finances is a private and often vulnerable matter she added.

“It’s mathematical, but it’s a very personal experience for people. Federal tax finances can produce a spectrum of emotions in people. They’re nervous or they’re worried,” Dernehl said. “I wasn’t expecting it, but sometimes you’re offering words of encouragement. You’re letting them know that it’s going to be OK, that they’re facing it. They should be proud that they’re here taking care of it.”

Priscilla Kim, an accounting graduate student in her last semester admitted she was a little nervous when she first signed up to volunteer, but the support she received from the university and United Way of Central Texas encouraged her.

“It’s recommended you test for the Basic certification your first year, but I was able to pass (Basic, Advanced, and Military) certifications,” Kim said. “So I am able to volunteer three days a week and build career experience.”

She first heard about VITA through her career mentor at A&M – Central Texas Dr. Li who recommended the program because of the experience Kim would gain and what it would add to her resume.

Finding opportunities to develop her skills has been a challenge as Kim’s schedule as non-traditional student and mother of two keep her busy. But VITA has been a good fit for her.

“Some people ask, ‘why do you do this for free’ but I’m doing this because the experience is important to me, and I really love helping people,” Kim said.

For more information about VITA tax preparation services visit https://uwctvitacalendar.as.me/schedule.php

Courtesy Photo

Priscilla Kim, an accounting graduate student with Texas A&M University Central Texas, helps an active duty soldier with tax preparation. The university is offering free tax preparation assistance at a number of sites in Bell County ahead of this year’s filing deadline.