Freshman 7-On-7 spotlight: Big start leads to 25-6 Tigers’ win over Cove

by Tony Adams / 0 Comments / 37 View / June 25, 2019

Belton quarterback Connor Crews reads and delivers on the run against Copperas Cove on Monday. (Photo By Tony Adams, Sports Editor, The Belton Journal)

Belton freshman receiver Jack Tabat makes a one-handed grab for a first down. (Photo Credit: Tony Adams, Sports Editor, The Belton Journal)

The Belton Tigers freshman 7-On-7 hosted the Copperas Cove Bulldawgs freshman team at Belton High School on Monday night (June 17).

Connor Crews threw for three scores and Easton Hammond threw for another, as the stingy Tiger defensive unit kept the Dawgs off of the scoreboard until late. Belton defeated Copperas Cove 25-6.

Crews got the start at quarterback and surgically picked apart the Cove secondary. After going 3-of-6 for 37 yards to get the Tigers down to the 8-yard line, Crews hit Garrett Oliveira for an eight-yard score. The conversion failed, keeping the score 6-0 in favor of Belton.

The Tigers’ defense bent, but didn’t break on Cove’s first drive of the game. Forcing the Dawgs to convert a third and eight play for 24 yards, the Tigers forced Cove into a fourth down and goal situation at the 1-yard line. The Bulldawgs quarterback tried to thread a pass underneath the coverage, but the Tigers swatted the pass away to give their offense the ball back on downs.

Crews was 3-of-3 on the next drive, as his 22-yard touchdown pass put Belton up 12-0.

After the Tigers shut the Dawgs down on the next drive, Crews’ 30-yard pass completion to Oliveira set a five-yard touchdown pass to Jack Tabat. Crews hit Grant Baggerly just across the goal line for the single-point conversion to give Belton a 19-0 lead.

The Tigers intercepted a Cove errant pass to stop a drive. The Dawgs scored late on a 13-yard pass, but missed the conversion.

Hammond threw a 45-yard touchdown pass at the horn to give the Tigers the 19-point win.

