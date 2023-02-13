Friends of the Library taking reservations for annual author luncheon

By MIKE MYERSThe Belton Journal

The 18th Annual Book & Author Luncheon and silent auction will be hosted on Feb. 25, at the Church of Christ, located at 3003 Main Street, Belton. Friends of the Library hold the annual fundraiser to support and fund the Lena Armstrong Public Library goals to encourage the love of reading.

Book authors T. K. Lukas, Michael Donahue, and R.E. Burke will be guest authors and share their experiences about growing up and their life careers. T. K. Lukas will talk about her authored book, “Orphan Moon-A Novel”. Lukas is an award-winning author and accomplished equestrian. Orphan Moon is a novel that narrates a woman’s arduous cross-country journey to emotional and personal discovery and healing. Orphan Moon has gained acclamation in several book awards. A gritty, tell-it-like-it is, novel—is a tale about a courageous young woman who fights to regain her life after a terrible massacre. Lukas’s life experiences and world travels is poured into everything she writes.

Michael Donahue authored the book “Where the Rivers Ran Red—The Indian Fights of George Armstrong Custer.” Donahue is a nationally recognized artist and author. His book is over 378 pages with 56 historic photographs and 31 maps. Donahue is chairman of the art department at Temple College in Temple, Texas. In 1993, he was awarded the title of Piper Professor for being one of the top 10 professors from all Texas universities and colleges. Donahue is an expert on one of the most infamous generals and battles in American History—Gen. George Armstrong Custer. This summer marks his 30th year as a seasonal park ranger at Little Bighorn Battlefield National Monument in Montana.

R. E. Burke authored the book “Buddy the Globetrotter.” The book is one in a series of fiction books, each narrated by a dog named Buddy. Although aimed at middle school readers, adults will enjoy the travel adventures as well. Burke’s aim is to inspire pre-teens and advanced readers to imagine travel to some of the most special places on Earth. Burke and his wife, Bonnie, have travelled to all seven continents and to all 50 states in the U.S. Burke is a retired pediatrician and is well-known locally for his newspaper travel articles as well as the books he has written. Burke refers to himself as a writer, author, thinker, and storyteller.

The Books & Author Luncheon and silent auction is the largest fundraiser for the library. Other revenue comes from annual memberships, Memorial Gift requests, local businesses and organizations, private donations, and the Amazon Smile program. The funds raised through the fundraisers are for the distribution of free books to children at local events, such as the Children’s Summer reading program, Turtle Fest, and Christmas on the Chisholm Trail. The funds also provide enhancements to the library that are not covered by the city budget.

The Book & Author Luncheon includes a reception for the authors, book signing, and opportunity to purchase books.

The silent auction will be open from 11 a.m. -12:30 p.m. Tickets for the luncheon are $35 per person or a table of eight for $250. Paid reservations are required and need to be received by February 18.

Reservations were sent out on Jan. 26. If you don’t receive your notice for reservations, it doesn’t mean you can’t go. You may contact the Friends of the Library to make your reservations. Reservations are available to the public, but you must make them by Feb. 18. There is a limit of the number of reservations that can be made. For reservations contact the Belton Public Library at (254) 933-5830, or www.friendsbeltonlibrary.org.

Author mugs and book covers in folder